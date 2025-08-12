Pro Bono Problem

Expand Ruthie lowering glasses

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a lawyer and I’ve been giving my services to my brother’s son pro bono since the kid started getting in trouble in his late teens. Now that my nephew is in his 20s, his legal woes are more serious and more expensive than ever.

I love my brother and his family (and that includes my nephew), but I’ve had enough. Every other month, I’m spending my time getting this kid out of jail, representing him in court, using my staff—all pro bono! And the kid isn’t learning his lesson!

How can I tell my brother and nephew that the free ride is over? Either they pay me my (discounted) fees or they get a lawyer from the state. I’m done!

Thanks,

Concerned Council

Dear Council,

Cut that chord, baby! You did your best to get your nephew on the right path, but he prefers to take detours, knowing family is there to get him out of trouble.

While I’m sure your brother appreciates the help, kindly let him know that his son’s legal troubles are taxing your time, and you simply cannot keep having your staff work on things for free. You can either tell him the next time the kid is in hot water, or you can give him one more freebie, letting the family know it’ll be the last time you deal them a Get Out of Jail Free card.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 14—Respect! A Tribute to the Queen of Soul at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.): Part of Jazz in the Park’s Soulful Summer series, this ode to Aretha Franklin promises to make musical memories. The free concert starts at 6 p.m. but get there early to stake out your spot in the park, enjoy a bite from the food trunks and check out the vendors.

August 16—Summer Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Shop, sip and snack your way through this indoor/outdoor marketplace featuring more than 30 makers, artists and crafters. Support local businesses during the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event while checking out the charming venue space.

August 16—Charli & Chappel Drag Show & Dance Party at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Party the night away with diva-licious music from two of the country’s favorite divas. Doors open at 9 p.m., with a drag show at 10:30 p.m.

August 17—Muumuus & Mimosas at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Grab your favorite muumuu and get ready for a Sunday Funday for the books. Join the Pop team (also donning their finest muumuus) from noon to 4 p.m. for bottomless mimosas, drag queens, craft cocktails and yummy bites!

August 17—OutReach Magic Pride Festival 2025 at Warner Park (1681 Northport Drive, Madison): Keep the pride live flowing with this 1-6 p.m. outdoor bash in Mad City. The all-ages fun runs 1-6 p.m. and features live performances, vendors, food and more. Swing by www.outreachmagicfestival.org for details.

August 17—Closing Night Wicked at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): One of Broadway’s most beloved musicals ends its run in Milwaukee with this 6: 30 p.m. performance. Be sure to nab your seats early to any of the performances for a theater experience you’ll never forget. See www.marcuscenter.org for tickets.

August 18—Dita’s Disco at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Dita Von kicks off her new monthly show with this 6 p.m. glitter-ball party. Doors open at 5 p.m., so you have plenty of time to dance the day away to your favorite hits of the 70s. Enjoy a bit of day drinking alongside the diva as well as special guests sure to fire up the dance floor.

August 19—New Queers on the Block at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Head to Mad City for an 8 p.m. show serving up a change-of-pace night of entertainment. Drag kings, male entertainers and others take the stage for this no-cover bash that promises to liven up your week.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.