Expand Ruthie with dogs

Don’t let dark, chilly February days get you down. Spring is just around the corner, and there’s plenty to see and do in the city this week. Consider dancing the night away or having a Sunday Funday with showtunes. Theater, cocktail parties and other events serve up a bevy of social opportunities around Cream City. Take a look at my calendar below, but let’s read a few emails from readers first.

Dear Ruthie,

As a bi person, I’m sick and tired of friends and family saying that I’m “confused.” I’m not. I know what I am, and that’s a proud bi man. What can I say or do to shut that bullshit down?

Thanks,

Happily Bi

Dear Happy,

Sounds to me that it’s your friends and family who are confused. You know the person you are. They’re simply uninformed. You do not owe anyone your body count, an autobiography or a PowerPoint presentation about your love life.

Next time someone accuses you of being confused, simply reply with, “I’m actually very clear, thank you.” This should shut down that nonsense beautifully. Anyone pushing their beliefs after that is just being rude—not curious and certainly not helpful.

Protect your energy; arguing with ignorance is exhausting. Save your breath for people who listen. And maybe for cardo—if you’re into that sort of thing.

Dear Ruthie,

Problem No. 1: I’ve never come out to my parents. Problem No. 2: I’m 45. I’m 50/50 on whether I need to come out to them. What do you think?

(Signed)

Big Guy

Dear Guy,

Coming out is not mandatory. Safety, peace and emotional stability matter when you consider coming out. Clearly you have some reservations about doing so, and that’s ok!

Some parents simply can’t handle a front-row seat to their child’s life. You are fully yourself whether they know everything about you or not. If you decide to come out, do it for you. If you don’t, that’s also valid. You get to choose your audience, and you get to choose who has those oh-so valuable front-row seats.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 20—MAM After Dark: Hearts on Fire at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): The addictive pulse of salsa music energizes the art museum with this lively 7 p.m. evening. Dance the night away with live music, salsa lessons, professional dance performances, cash bars, art installations and so much more.

February 20—Billie Holiday Tribute at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Marcya Danielle takes center stage in this remarkable celebration of one of the country’s favorite jazz queens. The intimate night of live music and storytelling is not to be missed, so be sure to nab your tickets to the 8 p.m. tribute via www.eventbrite.com.

February 21—Winter Witch Market at Sierra Moon (213 W Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee):

This seasonal gathering brings together witches, mystics and curious souls to celebrate the magic of winter. The unique crystal shop hosts a marketplace, spiritual services and workshops from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

February 21—ABBA vs. Queen vs. Blondie at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): Music from three all-time classics fills the air with excitement during this 9 p.m. dance party. Haven’t been to Mad Planet in a hot minute? This bash is the perfect excuse to check it out again.

February 22—Showtune Sunday at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Enjoy a Sunday funday with the gang at Pop! From Broadway’s hottest shows to favorite movie soundtracks, the musical mayhem promises to have you singing along, laughing and enjoy the 3 p.m. afternoon. Trivia, prizes and more make Pop the spot to be on Sunday.

February 25—Milwaukee Out After Work at Dave & Busters (2201 N. Mayfair Road): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this regular after-work mixer that allows likeminded business owners to make new contacts. Check out all the fun, food and games the venue has to offer while mixing and mingling through the 5-7 p.m. event.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.