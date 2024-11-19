Protecting Your Peace

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Tis the season for get-togethers, gatherings and groups, as well as theater, shopping, boozing and noshing. Whatever rings your holiday bells, there’s something in store for you around Wisconsin. See my social calendar below for some yuletide fun, but first let’s read an email from a reader.

Dear Ruthie,

So many of my friends are “unfriending” other friends over differences in politics. While I feel like “unfriending” a few people, too, I don’t. Should I? I feel like I’m losing a lot of mutual friendships over politics. And I’m talking about in-person relationships as well as social media connections.

I’m torn between ending friendships and trying to understand those who voted against their own interests. What should I do to keep the peace?

(Signed)

Struggling Simon

Dear Struggling,

Protecting your own peace is your top priority, honey. Keeping peace among mutual friends? Not so much. You do you. You want to block or unfriend someone? Do it. You don’t want to cut someone out of your life? Don’t do it.

Friends dumping friends will cause issues among your social groups, but simply move forward with your friendships in a manner that feels right for you. Doing so will take a load off your shoulders and bring a sense of peace during these crazy times.

By the way, regarding social media, you can simply “unfollow” a friend without blocking them completely. Give that a try if relationships in the social-media world are leaving you confused. Regardless, make your peace your priority.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 20—Northeast Area Out After Work at Mondo on the River (425 W. Water St., Appleton): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this 5-7 p.m. mixer for likeminded business owners. Enjoy a free cocktail while you mix and mingle your way through the popular happy hour.

November 21—“An Evening with Jon Stewart” at Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): One of the country’s leading political funny men stops at Cream City for a 7:30 p.m. show. Don’t miss the “Daily Show” guru when you nab seats to the 16+ event via www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

November 22—Pride Night Marie and Rosetta at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre (108 E. Wells St.): Join me and the team from the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce for an unbeatable night of music, friends and theater! The 6 p.m. evening includes a cocktail hour with complimentary wine, beer and soda before we all head into the theater to watch this sensational show together. Simply use the code PRIDENIGHT when ordering tickets at www.milwaukeerep.com/202425/pride.

November 23—Walkers Point Makers Market & Bar Hop (at various locations throughout Walker’s Point): Get a jump start on holiday shopping and get your buzz on during this noon to 5 p.m. shop-a-thon. Support local vendors and artists when you visit Indeed Brewing, Broken Bat Brewing, MobCraft Beer, The Laughing Tap and Great Lakes Distillery. Each location hosts a Christmas marketplace, so make a day of it!

November 25—Virtual LGBTQ+ Disability Support Group via Milwaukee LGBT Community Center: Find support, camaraderie and friendship among this multi-age, peer led group for people who identify as LGBTQ+ and disabled. Come ready to make friends, learn and laugh as the group discusses topics of interest and importance to the 2:30 p.m. group. See the events page of www.mkelgbt.org for details as well as the Google link, phone pin and more.

November 26—Elf: The Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): This season, Milwaukee opens its arms to Buddy! The orphan turned Santa’s helper brings his additive spirit to the stage with hilarious moments, toe-tapping songs and the heartfelt story you know and love. Surprise a loved one with tickets when you order at www.marcuscenter.org.

November 28—Thanksgiving Dinner at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Looking for a friendly spot to celebrate Thanksgiving? Join the gang at Harbor Room! The bar’s annual buffet takes center stage at 1 p.m. Free with a drink purchase, this heartwarming spread of Thanksgiving classics and comfort foods promises to make your day special, memorable and oh-so yummy!

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.