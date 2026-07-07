Questions Are Cool; Policing Is Not

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Hi there, Ruthie Rooters! Welcome to yet another edition of my cyber column where homespun advice is shared, and my social calendar is rockin’ with all sorts of activities in and around the city.

As always, remember that if you want me to answer a question or you’d like to share an event, simply shoot me an email at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com, and I’ll do my best to get you into the column. Have a great week everyone!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m bi and my new girlfriend keeps asking which gender I “really prefer.” How do I answer/explain things to her without making her feel like a bitch and without feeling like I’m personally on trial?

Thanks,

Questioning Christine

Dear Questioning,

I appreciate your concern for your girlfriend’s feelings, but when it comes to this sort of thing, it’s time to drop the gavel, sugar. Simply say, “I don’t have a single preference. I prefer people. Ok? Any more questions? Let’s try to get them out of the way now so we can move on.”

Reassure her about your commitment to her and offer examples of what sort of discussions/comments make you swoon. If insecurity keeps lurking like a nosey neighbor, this new gal may not be the right person for you. After all, curiosity’s fine; policing is not.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 9—Opening Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park (520 E Wells St.): Whether you’re storming the Bastille during the 5K run, enjoying the five live-music stages, shopping the marketplace or simply sampling all the French/Cajun foods you can handle, you’re sure to relish this 4-day fest.

July 10—Opening Day Festa Italiana at Henry Maier Festival Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): Holy cannoli! It’s time for Festa! Don’t miss Little Italy on the lakefront during this three-day celebration of food, music, tradition and art. Stop by www.festaitaliana.com for tickets, schedules and more.

July 11—The Andre Zamor Memorial at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The Andre Zamora Memorial Ride (AZMR) is an annual charity bike run in honor of a founding member of Pride Rides Wisconsin. Join the gang for this fundraiser (no actual ride this year) for the American Heart Association. Enjoy a buffet, raffles and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 11—Kenosha Pride at Celebration Place (5501 Ring Road, Kenosha): Hit up this 11 a.m. day-long event and keep the pride love flowing. Live entertainment, food and friendly faces make the perfect excuse for a trip to Kenosha. See www. kenoshapride.org for schedules, details and more.

July 11—Absolut Drag Queen Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Help raise money for MCW Cancer Center during this special Saturday bingo at Pop. The free-to-play games start at 5 p.m. with lots of prizes, laughs and more. Get there early to enjoy Pop’s awesome menu and frosty drinks.

July 12—25th Anniversary Party at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): What the what?! Milwaukee’s women’s bar has been in business for 25 years? Now, that’s something to celebrate! The fun starts at noon and runs all day long with multiple guests, DJs, drink specials, snacks and more. Open to all, this awesome Walker’s Point hot spot reminds us to “be nice or leave!”

July 12—Castaways Beer Bust at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Let’s get soaking wet! That’s the theme of this month’s beer bust, hosted by the local leather/Levi group. Swing by the 3 p.m. event, and you’ll find raffles, Jell-o shots and a wet underwear contest! Spend the party in your underwear, speedos/swimwear or leather, and get five free raffle tickets. Want to enter the wet underwear contest? Bring a towel as well as underwear that’s cheeky yet “bar legal.”

July 14—Basic-Needs Day at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.): This helpful program is open to anyone in the LGBTQ+ community (and allies) requiring basic food and clothing needs. The center’s food pantry and gender-affirming clothing closet are open 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.