Red, White & Screwed

Dear Ruthie,

I have a few diehard Trump supporters in my family, and even though the election and inauguration are over, they remain positive the election was rigged. A few of them even believe in QAnon! I can’t keep my big mouth shut, and it’s caused riffs in our large family. What’s your advice when it comes to dealing with these people, particularly if they’re family members?

Sincerely,

Conspiracy Buster

Dear Busty,

The answer is simple: Sneak into their house while they’re sleeping and steal all their flannel shirts, camo and baseball hats. With 95% of their wardrobe gone, they’ll have no choice but to stay home, missing the next family event.

Not an option? Oh, well, I tried. The next time the family gets together, however, suggest the host tell party-goers that there is to be no political conversations during the event. This should, hopefully, decrease the tension.

Should folks start bitching about Biden or tricking on Trump, simply walk away. Don’t get involved. Remember, you are not going to change their minds, so stop trying to do so. (And even if you feel you can change their minds, a family party likely isn’t the best place to do so.) Let them have their say and move on. Don’t debate it and don’t argue it. Just let it be, and the conversation will likely wrap up quicker than you imagined.

In this situation, it seems as though you can either be happy or you can be right. The answer depends on how much maintaining these relationships means to you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

February 5—“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Viewing Party at Mary’s Corner Bar (734 S. Fifth St.): Take in Ru’s new episode each week with the crew at Mary’s. The show starts at 7 p.m. but the bar opens at 5 p.m. so come early to order up some Hamburger Mary’s appetizers, burgers or desserts and get comfy! Enjoy $5 Smirnoff cocktails and $6 Smirnoff Bombs during the show.

February 5—Jukebox Bingo at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Looking for something new to do on a Friday? Check out this popular night where bingo meets “Name that Tune.” Five rounds of fun offer prizes, drink specials, pub trivia and more. The free games start at 7 p.m. Can’t make it on the 5th, this ladies bar hosts bingo every Friday in February.

February 9—All-Day Happy Hour at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Take advantage of this 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. happy hour at one of Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ landmarks. Toss down 2-for-1 specials on all rails and taps while you get to know the friendly bar staff, meet some new folks and take a break from the workweek craziness.

February 10—Virtual Eggs & Economics (Economic Outlook Breakfast): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this 8:15 a.m. online presentation. Keynote speaker Alessandro Cocco, Vice President at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, offers an information-filled presentation on today’s financial outlook before the Chamber presents the results of its 2021 Economic Outlook Survey. Free and open to the public, simply register through the events page at www.wislgbtchamber.com.

February 10—Trans Community (Zoom) Meeting: All members of the trans and non-binary community are invited to take part in this free 5 p.m. event. Learn from experienced speakers and discover all the wonderful support this group has to offer. Hosted by Diverse & Resilient, SHEBA and the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, the meeting occurs via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88635544189.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.