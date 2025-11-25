Relationship Mayhem

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

This week, we have two questions, both from married readers. Trouble in paradise or mild insecurities? Take a gander and decide for yourself. Then, check out my social calendar, featuring lots of fun things to jazz up your week.

Remember if you have a question for me or you’d like an event considered for my calendar, drop me an email at dearruthie@shepex.com!

Dear Ruthie,

My husband is jealous of my gay BFF. How do I convince him there’s nothing romantic or sexual going on between he and I?

Going Crazy,

Natalie

Dear Nat,

If your husband thinks your gay bestie wants you, tell him that’s like thinking a vegan secretly craves bacon. (Do they? I’m a meat-lover myself.) Have the two guys hang out for a bit. Organize a night or two where the hubby gets to know the bestie a bit more. I’m willing to bet that once your guy realizes your friend cares more about Bravo than your booty, the hubby will relax a bit.

Dear Ruthie,

My wife and I have been together 10 years. (Wow! I know, right?) We have no kids, no house, no condo, no real savings—just three cats, two old trucks and a shared Netflix account. Are we failing at adulthood?

(Signed)

Looser Linda

Dear Linda,

Failing? Please, honey. You’re thriving! You’ve mastered both commitment and litter training! Homeownership is overrated — emotional stability and matching bathrobes are not. Your 401(k) may be a mess, but your fur babies are flourishing. That’s queer success, sugar booger.

You don’t mention your age, but you may want to think about your money situation if you truly don’t have any “real savings” as you put it. No one knows what the future holds, and the cost of living doesn’t appear to be going down any time soon. That said, creating a bit of a saving strategy will not only benefit you financially, but you’ll likely feel more accomplished and see the future through brighter lights.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 26—Our-Table Potluck at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): If you’re 50 or older, check out this welcoming space offering the opportunity to not only share a tasty meal but make some heartfelt connections. Enjoy a hearty potpie dinner served up the center’s volunteers. Bring a dish to pass or simply bring yourself as the 5 p.m. dinner is open to all.

November 26 to November 30—German Christmas Market (100 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc): Located in the heart of Oconomowoc, this delightful marketplace is sure to make your holiday merry and bright. Featuring dozens of vendors, live music, food and beverages, the family-friendly four-day event (closed Thanksgiving Day) is held outdoors so dress appropriately.

November 27—Harbor Room’s Thanksgiving Feast at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Come celebrate the day with your chosen family over this home-cooked buffet. The food is aplenty and the smiles are bountiful during the noon to 5 p.m. get-together (buffet opens at 1 p.m.). The feast is free but please consider bringing a non-perishable item for charity or donating to the bar’s Christmas Family Fund.

November 28—Opening ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil at Miller High Life Theatre (510 W. Kilbourn Ave.): Usher in the holiday season with this enchanting performance that tells the whimsical Christmas tale in an entirely new way. Fun for the entire family, this one-of-a-kind experience runs through November 30, so nab your tickets early at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

December 1—Monday Night Karaoke at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Kickstart your workweek or keep the weekend fun going with this lively night. Sign up to sing or enjoy the evening with craft cocktails, frosty brews and Pop’s popular menu of munchies.

December 2—2025 Best of Milwaukee Party at Harley-Davidson Museum/The Garage (400 W. Canal St.): Mix and mingle with city’s movers and shakers during the party that keeps Milwaukee talking all year long. Who will be named best bartender? Most popular custard stand? Yummiest bakery? Favorite drag queen? Stop by the 6 p.m. bash and find out.

