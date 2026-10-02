Say Hello To My Little Friend(s)!

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The greatest of gay holidays is upon us. It’s Halloween! Whether you keep things quiet and cozy or you paint the town dressed to kill (see what I did there?), this month is sure to tickle your sweater-weather fancy. See my October Social Calendar for all the fall fun you can handle, but let’s read an email from a reader first.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m gay and my friends keep trying to set me up with every gay man they know. I appreciate the effort, but it’s all getting a little exhausting.

Thanks,

Exhausted from Intros

Dear Exhausted,

There are only so many times a person can hear, “You two would be perfect together” before contemplating the witness protection program.

Let’s not treat sexual orientation as a personality compatibility test. Like everyone else in the world, those in the LGBTQ+ community can be wildly different from one another. Just because two people like brunch, showtunes and Heated Rivalry, doesn’t mean they’re destined to adopt a cat and grow old together.

Tell your friends that while you appreciate their enthusiasm you would rather meet people your own way. I’m sure your buddies are trying to help, but you’re not a community matchmaking project.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 1—Opening Night “Hocus Pocus: A Very Unauthorized Drag Musical Parody” at Live at LaCage (801 S. 2nd St.): The Sanderson sisters fly into Cream City with this all-new production brought to you by the folks behind the annual “Golden Girls Drag Parody.” See www.events.ticketleap.com for tickets before the witches move on October 4.

October 9—Pride United Homecoming at Milwaukee County Historical Society (910 N. Doctor M.L.K. Jr. Dr.): If you missed your high school homecoming, check out this 21+ option for the LGBTQ+ community. Best of all, proceeds benefit United Way’s Safe & Stable Homes initiative. Learn more at www.unitedwaygmwc.org. After the 7-10 p.m. dance, hit up the afterparty at Pop (124 W. National Ave.).

October 10—OctoPURRfest at Ope Brewing Co. (6751 W. National Ave.): Almost Home Cat Rescue celebrates five years of saving felines during this fundraiser. Don’t miss the live music, bingo, raffles and more when you swing by the 1-6 p.m. event. See www.almosthomemke.com for details.

October 16—Opening Night The Vagina Monologues at Inspiration Studios (1500 S. 73rd St.): Theatrical Tendencies produces this longtime favorite. See why the Eve Ensler script has captivated audiences for three decades when you reserve tickets at www.theatricaltendencies.com.

October 17—Bosom Buddies at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. 2nd St.): I’m a special guest in this salute to good ol’ fashioned campy fun. Join hosts Karen Valentine and Maple Veneer for the bash that reunites old friends while adding extra flair to the weekend. Doors open at 4 p.m.; showtime is 5 p.m.

October 22—Opening Night Jersey Boys at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): See why the story of four guys from New Jersey went on to win the Tony Award for best musical. This incredible journey includes all the hits you love from Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, in addition to jaw-dropping choreography and a memorable script. Nab seats at www.marcuscenter.org before the run closes October 25.

October 26—Supernova Presents ArtPop at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): It’s all Gaga all night at Pop! Milwaukee’s current “it girl,” hosts this 10 p.m. Lady Gaga tribute, featuring drag performances to some of Gaga’s favorite tracks.

October 30—Courage+ Annual Gala at The Baird Center (401 W. Kilbourn Ave.): The team at Courage+ takes Halloween to another level with this much-anticipated fundraiser! “Unmasked and Unbothered” is the theme, so come in your favorite disguise (or not!) and be ready to party. See www.courageplus.org for details, tickets and timelines.

October 31—Halloween Costume Contest at Fluid (819 S. 2nd St.): The popular cocktail lounge cranks up the horror during this annual night of fun. Enter the 11 p.m. costume contest and you might nab one of three awesome prizes. Guest performances, friendly bartenders and tasty drinks make this a must-stop spot for Halloween.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.