Selfishly Spooky this Halloween

Dear Ruthie,

I think I’m dating a narcissist. He talks about himself constantly, nothing he offers me or gives me doesn’t somehow circle back to benefitting him, he has a breakdown when he doesn’t get his way and he carries a chip on his shoulder that’s nothing more than entitlement. Plus, he’s a selfish lover and sucks in bed (and not in a good way). How might I broach the subject with him that he’s a narcissist and needs help?

Love you, Fed-Up Fred

Dear Freddy,

Wow! He sounds like a real keeper! You want to hold on to that Prince Charming as long as you can, sugar.

Are you listening to yourself? Re-read your own email! Why do you want to keep this guy around? Yuck! Kick this guy to the curb and find yourself a man who really knows how to melt your butter. After all, honey, you can’t build a road to the future together when you’re the one carrying all the bricks.

Before you dump the chump, tell him exactly why and suggest he seek professional help for his narcissism. It likely won’t do any good in the immediate future, but if enough of his relationships fail due to his personality issues, he might begin to look at himself deeper and seek out professional help.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Thursday, Oct. 31

Haunted Brewhouse: Twisted Oz at Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.)

You’ll experience the Yellow Brick Road like never before when taking this terrifying tour. The evening includes beer samples, a souvenir take-home glass and the chance to escape from Oz. This ain’t your grandma’s Dorothy! See what I mean when you sign up for one of three $20 tours at etix.com.

Naughty or Nice Thursday at La Cage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.)

Get naughty (or nice) on Halloween with this weekly fetish party. Celebrate your sexy side with incredible all-you-can-drink specials, dancing and more. It all takes place during the 9 p.m. bash.

Scooby Doo Halloween at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.)

Grab your Scooby snacks and load up the Mystery Machine for an anime-cosplay night of craziness. Drink specials, DJ and dancing accompany a Scooby-themed drag show to bring this Saturday-morning classic to life. Party down with “those meddling kids” from 9 p.m. until bar close.

Costume Contest at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.)

One of the city’s craziest costume parties is back at this Levi-Leather bar. Nab a prize at the 11 p.m. contest, but arrive by 9 p.m. to register, toss back of few libations (one free drink to those in costume!), and plenty of sexy (and spooky) socializing. Make it a Thursday night to remember at Harbor Room.

Friday, Nov. 1

The Secret Garden Gala for Courage MKE at The Pritzlaff (315 N. Plankinton Ave.)

Come explore the magic that is the secret garden... and Courage MKE! Food stations, hors d’oeuvres, auctions, raffles and a royal drag show make this a memorable fundraiser for all. Enjoy a keynote speech from Shea Freedom, meet this year’s scholarship recipients and cheer on one of the city’s favorite charities while helping support Wisconsin’s displaced LGBTQ youth. See shepherdtickets.com for your $40 to $50 pass to the 6 p.m. party.

Saturday, Nov. 2

2019 LGBTQ+ Families Thrive Conference at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino (1721 W. Canal St.)

The team at Cream City Foundation host this 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. day for LGBTQ families and those that hope to have a family soon. Enjoy workshops, discussions and lectures on parenting, growing up with LGBTQ parents and so much more. Networking with families like your own, community building and resource gathering are just a few of the benefits to be during the enriching day.

Sunday, Nov. 3

Celine Dion’s ‘Courage World Tour’ at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.)

The iconic songstress brings her national tour to Cream City with this 7:30 p.m. concert. Experience the diva in all her glory when you buy your $79 to $285 ticket via fiservforum.com. “Welcome to Brew Town, Celine! We’re thrilled to have you!”

Wednesday, Nov. 6

50+ Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): This popular group is a wonderful way for adults 50 and older to meet and discuss issues they’re facing, living within the city’s LGBTQ community. The free discussion starts at 6 p.m. Swing by mkelgbt.org for additional information.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss the Halloween special from her reality show, “Camp Wannakiki Season Two,” on YouTube now.