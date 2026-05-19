Sex Life Takes a Nosedive

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Hey, Milwaukee! I wanted to take a minute to thank you all for the thoughtful messages you’ve been sending me at dearruthie@shepex.com. Whether you message me seeking advice, letting me know about an upcoming event for my social calendar, or simply writing to say “hello,” I appreciate all the love you’ve been sending my way lately. Keep those emails coming, folks.

Speaking of emails, here’s a message from a man whose sex life has temporarily tanked. Can I help? I’ll do my best. Then, I’ll share some events that might add a bit of spice to your week. Give them a read, and I hope to see you out and about!

Dear Ruthie,

My partner and I have been together for a while, and for the last 8 months our sex life has basically disappeared. We still care about each other, but the physical side just isn’t happening, and I don’t know if he’s stressed, bored, turned off or something deeper. I’m starting to worry this is a bad sign—how do I even begin to address it?

Thanks,

Horny Harrison

Dear Horn Dog,

Eight months? Sugar, at that point you’re roommates. Don’t sit there stewing like boiled cabbage. Ask him what’s going on, and how you can best help the situation. Be calm, be understanding and be open to what he says. Do not get defensive.

Maybe you need to spice things up. Maybe you need to schedule romantic date nights. Maybe you need to stop wearing those nasty-ass sweatpants every night. Intimacy doesn’t maintain itself—you’ve got to tend it like a garden… preferably one with less sweatpants. (Ok, ok. I’m done with the sweatpants comments.)

Don’t hesitate to see a professional for help either. A relationship therapist can help with intimacy, and a physician can address any physical issues your guy may be experiencing. With a little help, patience and work, I’m sure you two will get things up and running in the bedroom again, and life will be even merrier than it was before.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

May 21—Absolut Drag Bingo for Castaways MC of Milwaukee at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): See why Pop’s drag bingo is the most talked about show in town when you hit up this 7 p.m. bash. Ten rounds of fun, music bingo, prizes, raffles, pizza, mac and cheese and more make this a night you don’t want to miss. Best of all, donations go to local charities! Save your seat at www.popwalkerspoint.com.

May 23—Art in the Park at Henry Miller Park (315 E. Groveland Drive): Don’t miss this springtime art fair where you’ll find roughly 100 artists selling their best works. The event starts at 9 a.m., and serves up live music, food trucks and make-and-take crafts for the kids.

May 23—BLK Girl Fest: Unapologetically HER at Baird Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Celebrate the brilliance, healing, creativity and joy of black women during this daylong event. In addition to a marketplace, speakers and wellness experiences, you’ll find live performances, DJs, dancing and more. The fun runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at the BLK Girl Fest Facebook page.

May 23—Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer at Five Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Teen performers get a chance to shine during this family-friendly pageant. Come see what the future generation has to offer when they take the stage at 5 p.m.

May 25—LGBTQ+ Disability Virtual Support Group via MKE LGBT Community Center:

This 2:30 p.m. multi-age, peer-led group helps LGBTQ+ disabled folks meet, share, learn, and have fun within the community. Everyone under the disability umbrella is welcome, including neurodivergent, chronically ill and invisibly disabled people. See the calendar area of www.mkelgbt.org for login information.

May 27—Cream City Foundation: 2026 State of the Foundation at Thrive on King/Neighborhood Hall (2153 N Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive): This annual event brings together the LGBTQ+ community, allies and others for an update from the foundation’s board of directors. Enjoy mixing and mingling (light refreshments included) at 5:30 p.m. before the program begins. See www.creamcityfdn.org for details.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.