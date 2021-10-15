Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

If I know Milwaukee folks, like I think I know Milwaukee folks, I’m willing to bet you’re either thrilled autumn is here or you’re furious that summer is packing it in for another year. Whether you’re celebrating the change of season or crying about it, there’s plenty to get excited about in Brew City this month.

From theater events and glitzy galas to Halloween bashes and the return of Pridefest, there’s something for everyone in Milwaukee this October. Check out my social calendar, grab a Pumpkin Latte and head out for some Cream City fun; but first, let’s read a letter from a reader, shall we?

Dear Ruthie,

Thinking about asking my girlfriend to move in with me, but I know my parents will freak. They know I’m a lesbian, but I’ve only dated this girl for a month. How can I break the news to my parents about her moving in with me without the drama that’s likely to ensue?

Thanks,

Waiting Wanda

Dear Wanda,

Keep waiting. I’m sure your gal pal is a real honey but you’re moving too fast. Get to know one another for at least 11 more months before making her a part of your abode.

When you’ve spent more time together, breaking the news to mom and pops won’t be much of an issue because your relationship has stood the test of time and you’re ready to take the next step. So, put the brakes on, sweetie, and enjoy the moment!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 3—Jackie Cox at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): RuPaul darling Jackie Cox brings her one-woman show, “JackieVision,” to Brew City via Hamburger Mary’s. Enjoy one of two performances (7 p.m. and 9 p.m.), with meet and greets after each show. Tickets run $25 to $35 at www.jackievisionmke.eventbrite.com.

Oct 8—Big Night Out Gala at Discover World (500 N. Harbor Drive): Celebrate National Coming Out Day like a star when the team at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center hosts this memorable gala. I’m thrilled to be returning as emcee during the dazzling night of cocktails, dinner, elbow rubbing, awards and more.

October 8 & 9—Pridetober Fest at Henry Maier Festival Park (200 N. Harbor Drive): You just can’t keep a good fest down, and we’re ready to party! This year, the rainbow-filled glory known as Pridefest made the switch from June to October, filling the Summerfest grounds with two days of fun. See www.pridefest.com for schedules, hours and more. I can’t wait!

October 13—Opening Night of Hamilton at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Considered one of the greatest musicals of this generation, Hamilton returns to Cream City. Through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway styles, the impressive production runs through October 24. Purchase tickets ($49 to $456) by stopping at www.marcuscenter.org.

October 15—"Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats” at the Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): If you love food, music, comedy and kooky experiments, Alton Brown has the perfect stage show for you! The Food Network star rolls into Milwaukee with his 7:30 p.m. variety show of the culinary sort. Swing by www.pabsttheater.org for tickets running $45.50 to $65.50.

October 21—Opening Night of Heathers—The Musical at Goodrich Little Theater (72 W. Ninth St., Fond du Lac): The movie Heathers is a camp classic the LGBTQ+ community adores ... so why not make it a musical? Check out this kooky hit as presented by Impact Theatre Company through October 24. See www.hometowntickets.com/impact for $15 tickets.

October 29, 30 & 31—Ruthie’s Halloween Spook-tacular at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me for three days of creepy, campy craziness at the city’s burger palace. Friday, October 29, I host two devilish Dining with the Divas drag shows (7 p.m. and 9 p.m.), before emceeing a sinister Saturday brunch at 1 p.m. Swing by Sunday, October 31, for two more of my brunch shows (noon and 2 p.m.) sure to kick off your spooky Sunday Funday with a splash of sass. See you there but reserve a table first at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.