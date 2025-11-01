Shake It Up This November

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been with my girlfriend for two years. I love her, but I kind of miss being single and flirty. Is it normal to feel this way or am I being shady? Maybe I’m not as ready for a commitment as I thought.

Thanks,

Restless Romantic

Dear Restless,

You’re not shady, sugar booger; you’re just human—maybe with a dash of sass mixed in, too. Long-term love is like your comfiest bra: supportive, familiar, but sometimes you just wanna rip it off and dance around with those puppies in the wind. The trick is figuring out whether you miss the freedom, the thrill or if you’re actually feeling stuck.

Try adding a little spice into your relationship. Shake things up by injecting some playful energy into the mix. Keep your romance spicy and not sneaky, and you’ll likely reinvigorate things. Check out my social calendar for some date nights to help keep the fun flowing.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 2—Closing Night Les Misérables at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Don’t miss this exciting production before it packs up and rolls on to the next city. A musical that captivated hearts for decades, this sensational show promises to make memories for years to come. See www.marcuscenter.org for tickets.

November 6—Pride Night Come from Away at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): Be one of the first to experience the newly renovated Checota Powerhouse Theater when you join me and my gal pals for this award-winning musical. Your Pride Night ticket includes access to the complimentary pre-show cocktail party at 6 p.m. before the spectacular production at 7:30 p.m. See www.milwaukeerep.com, using “Pridenight” as a discount code.

November 7—Courage+ 2025 Family Gala at Baird Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.): One of the city’s most beloved charities celebrates 10 years of success, dedication and love with this annual bash. Featuring dinner, cocktails, auctions and more, this year’s event sees the return of breakout sensation, Jaida Essence Hall (season 12 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”). Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the glitz, glamor and glory of this 5:30 p.m. evening with tickets from www.courageplus.org.

November 9—The Wizard of Oz with Orchestra at Bradley Symphony Center (212 W. Wisconsin Ave.): The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra hosts this delightful afternoon where live music meets the iconic 1939 film. Hear the familiar score like never before when you purchase tickets to the 2 p.m. event via www.mso.org.

November 14—Mr., Miss & Rising Star La Cage Pageant at La Cage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Celebrate the royal court of La Cage with this 9 p.m. pageant. Not only will you experience an evening of pure glamor, but you’ll be treated to numerous performances from past winners. Dress to impress and come ready to party because this is one pageant that consistently brings the house down.

November 21 through 23—Wicked Weekend at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): The second installment of Wicked opens this month, and the team at Pop can’t wait! Enjoy a 7 p.m. Wicked shadow cast on Friday. Saturday, I host a special, Wicked edition of drag bingo at 1 p.m., followed by Pop’s Ozdust Ball at 8 p.m. Don’t miss Sunday’s Wicked Drag Brunch at noon. You’ll also find Wicked karaoke (Monday at 8 p.m.) and trivia (Tuesday at 6 p.m.).

November 26—Our Table Potluck at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): If you’re 50 or older, check out this welcoming space offering the opportunity to not only share a tasty meal but make some heartfelt connections. Bring a dish to pass or simply bring yourself to the 5 p.m. gathering.

November 28—Opening ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil at Miller High Life Theatre (510 W. Kilbourn Ave.): Usher in the holiday season with this enchanting performance that puts the whimsical Christmas tale in a new light. Fun for the entire family, this one-of-a-kind experience runs through November 30. Nab your tickets at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.