She Got to First Base but Still Not Playing Ball

Dear Ruthie is sponsored by C3 Designs. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. You can read past columns here.

Clearly, Milwaukee is enjoying this format because emails for my little advice column keep rolling in. Let’s read one now. OK, sugar booger? OK!

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been attracted to one of my girl friends since college. She knows I’m a lesbian, and I’m sure she’s aware I like her. We went out with two friends last week, and I asked her to stay behind when they left. We ended up making out in my car.

We haven’t spoken about it since, and now it’s awkward to bring it up. Is it too late? I’d like to explore a relationship with her even though she says she’s straight. I also don’t want to ruin the friendship.

Please Help!

- Loose Lips Sink Ships

Dear Loose-y,

Oh, sweetie! Next time, ask a few questions before locking lips with a bestie. I know, I know… when passion comes calling, it’s hard to hit the brakes when all you want to do is play tongue twister. I get it.

For now, however, you need to address the elephant in the room. In fact, say that: “We need to address the elephant in the room.” Ask her what she thinks about exploring a relationship with you. Let her know how your feelings and ask her thoughts.

Here’s the catch: You’ve got to accept whatever she tells you. Don’t try to change her mind, make excuses or keep a torch lit for her. Listen to what she has to say and agree to accept it, particularly if it’s not what you hope to hear. Good luck!You got this!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Summer may be wrapping up, but there’s still plenty of fun to be had. Mix up your month with these uniquely awesome events.

September 4 Jukebox Bingo at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.) Need some post-Fish Fry Fun? Check out the kookiest pub game in town, where bingo Meets “Name That Tune.” Free to play, this crazy contest gives you the chance to yuck it up, win prizes, drink and get out of the house a bit. The fun starts at 8 p.m.

September 12 Milwaukee Comic Con at Wisconsin State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.) Get your geek on with this legendary celebration of comics, anime, sci-fi and more. More than 300 vendors, creators, artists and entertainers promise to keep the fun going throughout the 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. event. Swing by mightyconshows.com for more, including $8 tickets.

September 12 Out in the Park at Six Flags Great America (1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, Ill.)It’s baaack! The popular (and private) night at the Midwest’s favorite amusement park returns! Your ticket ($45 in advance, $55 at the gate), gets you access to this 8 p.m. to midnight bash for the LGBTQ community. Enjoy all the rides, live entertainment and more when you nab your spot via gaysixflagschicago.com. But you better hurry! Tickets are limited, so get yours today.

September 13 Artists Front Yard Pop-Up in Washington Heights (N. 52nd St. between Washington Blvd. and Vine St.) Take a lovely stroll through Washington Heights as residents offer up their front yards to local artists, makers and musicians for a 11 a.m.-3 p.m. pop-up show. Masks are required, which is great because you’re going to want to purchase one-of-a-kind pieces and meet the artists face-to-face.

September 14 LGBTQ Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.) The community center is a gem in the city’s LGBTQ tiara, and the team just added a valuable stone with this new support group. Created for those 18 years and older, this friendly group meets the second Monday of every month from 6-7 p.m. Contact nzanoni@mkelgbt.org to learn more about this free and confidential group.

September 18 DJ Jay Bird at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.) Doors open at 10 p.m. to the dance mecca of downtown Milwaukee where you’ll find a mix of hip-hop, Latin, Trap and top-40 music from DJ Jay Bird. A$6 door charge ($3for VIPs) gets you into a night of uninhibited glory.

September 24 Dining with the Divas: Rooftop Edition at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.) If you haven’t been to the rooftop at Hamburger Mary’s, Thursdays are a great night to check it out. Take advantage of the full outdoor bar, complete menu and comfortable seating while you enjoy the 7 p.m. drag show. Seats are limited, so visit hamburgermarys.com/mke to hold a rooftop table.

September 28 Monday Movie Matinée at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.) It’s always a good time at this Cathedral Square hot spot, and Mondays are no exception! Stop by for a free 5:30 p.m. movie (usually an LGBTQ favorite) while sipping on two-for-one beverages.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.