Shifty Stud Muffin

Dear Ruthie,

I went grocery shopping for the first time with my boyfriend and he did something that really surprised me. As we were shopping, he started “joking” about “stealing” items from the store. Stuff like, “You put this on the bottom of the cart and see if you can get through the self-checkout without paying for it.”

He also “joked” about slipping items in a gift bag and then only scanning the gift bag. He also seemed to know how to scan one item but pack two. I thought these comments and “jokes” were odd, but I still thought they were jokes. And then we got to the self-checkout.

Sure as shit, Ruthe, he did all of that stuff. He even knew how to ring up cheaper produce than what he was actually taking home. When confronted about it in the car, he laughed it off, saying it’s a victimless crime, groceries are expensive, yadda, yadda, yadda.

He’s perfect otherwise, but this little stunt rubbed me the wrong way. I need him to promise to stop but he acts like I’m being ridiculous. I’m not sure what to do.

What do you think?

Sticky Fingers

Dear Sticky,

My gut reaction is to tell you to dump the chump, but it sounds like this shoplifting sweetie has stolen your heart. Stealing is a major red flag you’ll want to get to the bottom of. Are there money issues causing him to shoplift? What else is he stealing? Does he have any additional lacks in judgement you’re not aware of?

You don’t say how long you’ve been together, but seeing as this was your first trip to the supermarket, I’m guessing not long. If you think this guy could be Mr. Right, let him know that shoplifting is a deal breaker that he’ll have to change instantly. Even then, I’m not sure you’ll be able to trust him moving forward, but that’s on you.

Stick with him or move on but let him know immediately that his five-finger discount isn’t going to fly anymore.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 26—“Born Loud!” at The Cooperage (820 S. Water St.): Dina Nina, the first transgender person elected to Madison’s Common Council, brings her humor and storytelling expertise to the stage with this one-person show. Follow Nina on a hilarious, heartfelt and motivating tale of self-discovery, activism and success during the 7 p.m. show. See dinanina.com/events for tickets.

January 27—Christina Drag Brunch at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): This Saturday brunch kicks off the weekend with all things “Xtina.” Not a Christina Aguilera fan? Let Pop’s savory menu, friendly staff, entertaining queens and drink specials show you the error of your ways. The fun starts at 1 p.m.

January 27—“The Rat Pack Is Back” at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): Long live the kings of the Vegas strip! The live, big-band excitement of The Rat Pack hits Cream City with this afternoon show (3 p.m.). See pabsttheatergroup.com for more.

January 27—Pride Night for Xanadu at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway St.): The gods have descended upon Cream City to bring us this kooky musical and a pride night all rolled into one! Arrive early to meet me and the rest of Milwaukee’s own Golden Girls (via Purse String Productions) when you get your tickets at broadwaytheatrecenter.com.

January 30—Hockey is for Everyone/MKE LGBT Night with the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena (400 W. Kilbourn Ave.): It’s time to hit the ice as the local hockey team hosts its annual “Hockey is for Everyone Night.” A portion of the evening’s ticket sales help support the MKE LGBT Community Center, so nab yours today at fevo-enterprise.com/event/Mkelgbt and help out the center.

January 31—Winterfest Lake Geneva at Various Locations Throughout Lake Geneva: Celebrate the beauty of winter with this annual extravaganza. The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship takes center stage during the five-day event, but you’ll also enjoy bonfires on the beach, live music, food and more. See visitlakegeneva.com for details.

