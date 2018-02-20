Should I Stay, or Should I Go?

Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I have been married for 23 years. It hasn’t always been easy financially, and I’ve held as many as three jobs at once to help us make ends meet, raise our children, make monthly payments to his ex-wife, pay off his student loans and launch our family business.

I’ve never really complained, and to be honest, I’ve reaped the benefits of our hard work. He did promise that when I turned 51 I could retire. I turn 51 this year, but now he’s changing his mind and says I need to keep my full-time job.

Why? Our home is paid off, we have no debt, our kids are out of the house and he makes enough to support us both. He says I’m not being reasonable when I tell him that I want to quit working. If I don’t quit, I’m not sure I’ll be able to take my job much longer. Any ideas? There have been many arguments about this I want them to stop.

Help! Hard-Working Rose

Dear Rosie,

Congrats for being a great wife, a hard worker and a woman who understands what it means to provide for her family. You and your hubby made a plan and you stuck to it. Now it’s time to see that plan out. Remind your husband that you both created this plan and it worked. This doesn’t mean it’s time to change the plan. Nope. No way, Jose. You’re quitting your job and that’s that.

If he’s hung up on finances, I’d suggest you both see a financial advisor to be sure you won’t be in in the red. You should also ask about retiring early versus simply taking a break from work or taking a small part-time job. That said, tell you hubby that a deal’s a deal and move on to the next chapter of your life, honey pie. After all, happy wife, happy life!

