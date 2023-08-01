Simply Sincere or Going for the Gaslight?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My girlfriend and I have been monogamous for the past two years, or so I thought. We’re both lesbians, but I think she’s been cheating on me with the man remodeling our bathroom.

I work outside the home; she works from home. I’m gone while she’s home with this guy all day, several days a week. I have no proof, but I just know something is going on between them. I’ve confronted her and she says I’m crazy because she’s not attracted to men. I can’t shake this feeling, however. I know I’m right! What should my next steps be?

(Signed)

Desperate Debra

Dear Deb,

First off, you have a contractor who is at your home all day several days a week? Get me his number! But seriously … is your girl gaslighting or is your sweetheart being sincere? Without any sort of evidence, it’s your word against hers.

You have a few options: Let things ride for a bit and see if your mind changes. (Keep watch on animosity that may be building. You’ll quickly learn if this is not a good route for you.) You can also fire the handyman and start over with someone you both feel comfortable with. Last but not least, you may want to go to couples counseling.

Are jealousy issues you’ve struggled with in the past? A professional can help you address this situation as well as trust issues, ultimately improving your relationship and setting you on a course for future happiness.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 2—"RuPaul’s Drag Race Live: Werq the World Tour 2023” at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Asia O’Hara, Kandy Muse, Lady Camden, Naomi Smalls and others hit the stage during what’s being billed as the world’s largest drag production. While the lineup is subject to change, a jaw-dropping show is sure to be had. Get tickets to the 8 p.m. performance at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

August 3—2023 LGBTQ+ Progress Awards at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): Join me and my co-host County District Supervisor Peter Burgelis as we honor the movers and shakers in the local LGBTQ+ community. A night to remember, the delightful gala includes a friendly 5 p.m. cocktail hour, an incomparable dinner, a moving awards ceremony and more. Help us thank those truly making a difference in our city by ordering tickets at www.shepherdexpress.com.

August 4—Dairyland Classic Softball Tournament Kickoff at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Take me out to the ballgame! Softball teams from across the country descend on Milwaukee for this popular tournament that serves up fun and fellowship. Stop by this 5 p.m. welcome party, then check out the games the following two days. See www.dairylandclassic.org for schedules and details.

August 5—MADACC Fundraiser at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Help save Milwaukee’s animals by attending this fundraiser at the city’s LGBTQ+ sports bar. One dollar from every drink goes to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, and sales from the raffle also help save the puppies and kitties. The fun starts at 7 p.m. with Goldie Adams emceeing an 8 p.m. drag show, featuring me, Karen Valentine and Maple Veneer.

August 6—Mad City Sisters Craft Market at Crucible (3116 Commercial Ave., Madison): The Mad City Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence invited LGBTQ+ artisans and crafters across the state to sell their one-of-a-kind wares at this change-of-pace makers mart, so hit up Madison to check out the 3-6 p.m. shop-a-thon.

August 8—"Stevie Nicks: Like a Woman Possessed” Tour at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Rock royalty is about to roll into Cream City with this concert from Stevie Nicks. Spend the evening relishing the goddess’ hits when you nab tickets via www.ticketmaster.com. The 7 p.m. event is a surefire night to remember.

August 9—Almost Home Cat Rescue Drag Bingo at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): We’re playing for pussies this week at Mary’s! Not your granny’s bingo, this big, bawdy bash serves us lots of naughty fun. Be sure to nab a seat with a reservation via www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.