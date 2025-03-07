Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My partner and I have lived together for two years. Recently, he quit bathing in favor of having what he calls a “manly-man” scent. He stopped wearing deodorant, wears socks for days and avoids contact with soap and water that could stop the stink. Plus, his overuse of pot makes things even smellier than usual. It’s embarrassing to be in public with him.

I talked to him, and he says the smell of a man is a new turn-on for him and that if I don’t like it there are plenty of men who do. This is my house, my guy and my life, too!

What can I do here?

Help,

Smelly Scenario

Dear Smelly,

Sounds like your lothario may have olfactophilia, finding sexual pleasure in various aromas. In my opinion, it’s perfectly fine when two partners don’t share a fetish; however, when the fetish upsets day-to-day household living, it’s time to talk.

Is there a way you two can meet in the middle? Do you find his comments about other men threatening? Open communication even more than you have and see what happens. Do it calmly. Do it maturely. In the end, however, you may need to bring in a couple’s counselor if agreements can’t be found.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

March 9—Daylight Savings Flea Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Vintage finds, one-of-a-kind art pieces, incredible clothing and more are all up for sale during this must-stop market. You’ll also find a cash bar and food trucks during the 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. marketplace.

March 15—LGBT Crafternoon at Waukesha Public Library (321 Wisconsin Ave.): The team at LGBT Waukesha hosts this 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. gathering of crafters! Whether you bring a project you’re working on or take part in one of the crafts offered by the organizers, you’re sure to have a great time.

March 21—MAM After Dark: Masquerade at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): If you’ve never attended a MAM After Dark event, this magical night is the perfect way to experience the excitement. Cloak yourself in grandeur and add a mask for mystery as you enjoy live music, dancing, cash bars, a DJ and more from 7-11 p.m. Waltz over to www.etix.com for tickets.

March 23—Broadway Divas Drag Brunch at Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar/Metro Hotel (411 E. Mason St.): There’s no business like showbusiness, and there’s no brunch like drag brunch at Oggie’s! Don’t miss this 1 p.m. salute to the Great White Way featuring some of the city’s top performers. These brunches always sell out, so nab tickets soon via www.opentable.com.

March 25—Opening Night A Beautiful Noise: The Neal Diamond Musical at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Featuring hits such as “Sweet Caroline” and “Forever in Blue Jeans,” this toe-tapping musical honors the rock-and-roll hall of famer in the most magical way imaginable. Stop by www.marcuscenter.org for tickets before the run closes on March 30.

March 27—LGBT Game Night at Waukesha State Bank Community Room (151 E. St. Paul Ave.): Game on! Bring your favorite game, a snack, or a friend or simply bring yourself to this 6:30 p.m. get-together. Meet a few new friendly faces while you play card games, board games and more.

March 29—FrontRunners Milwaukee at North Point Water Tower (2288 N. Lake Drive): Open to LGBTQ+ folks as well as their allies, including people of all ages and abilities, this weekly fitness group meets at 9 a.m. (rain or shine) for a run/walk/jog along the lakefront. Stick around after the 50-minutes jog for breakfast with everyone at a nearby restaurant. You’ll find more information at www.mkelgbt.org.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.