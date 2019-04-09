Spring has Sprung

The winds are warmer, the tulips are popping, the grass is greening (sort of). It must be springtime in Milwaukee. Another sign of the season? Stein and Dine at State Fair Park! Don’t forget about lively theater, art installments and other must-attend events—all breathing new life into the city.

It’s time to crawl out from under the comforter, slip out of your wool sweater and head out for a bit of fun in Cream City. See the long, varied and exciting list of happenings this week, then take in a few events for a bit of fun. I’ll be back next week with advice for Brew Town’s brokenhearted, hints for hoarders and tips for a tramp but until then, let’s see what’s going on in Milwaukee.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 10—The King and I at Marcus Center for the Performing Arts (929 N. Water St.): One of the grandest musicals of all time dances into Brew City with this lush and lively show. Don’t miss this wonderful new production running through April 14. See marcuscenter.org for show times and tickets that range in price from $31 to $121.

April 11-14—Art in Bloom at Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive): Spring doesn’t last long in Wisconsin, so get the most out of it with this stunning installation of floral arts. Relish three floors of inspiring pieces as well as a fashion show, tea service, farm-to-table dinner, food and beverage for purchase, and a marketplace of local artists. See the events page of mam.org for schedules, tickets and more.

April 11—Pupparazzi at The Iron Horse Hotel (500 W. Florida St.): Usher in National Pet Day when you and your four-legged friend visit this 4-7 p.m. doggie fest. Take advantage of a free doggie photo shoot, pop-up shops and other dog-friendly fun. Woof... as the boys say.

April 13—Stein & Dine at State Fair Park/Wisconsin Expo Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): If you’ve never attended the Shepherd Express’ Stein & Dine event, you don’t know what you’re missing! Celebrate all things Wisconsin when you pay the $55 door charge... and enjoy free beer, wine, cheese, sausage and food sampling from 2-6 p.m. (Yep. I said “free!”) Grab your sampling glass (included with your ticket) and enjoy dozens upon dozens of samples from local breweries, wineries, cheese shops, restaurants and others. What could be better? Oh, wait! Live music, food for purchase and more. Swing by shepherdtickets.com to learn about this most-awesome party that takes day drinking to a new level.

April 13—MilMaids Milwaukee 2019 at Bowlero Lanes (11737 W. Burleigh St.): In 1985, a group of caring folks created a nine-pin bowling tournament to raise funds to address the AIDS crisis in Wisconsin. That tradition continues today with this 1-7 p.m. event. Registration opens at 11:30 a.m. This year, proceeds benefit the Holton Street Clinic. Your $35 ticket includes an afternoon of bowling, shoe rental and the popular buffet at the award reception afterward. See milmaidsbowling.com for more.

April 13—Lesbian Pop-Up Bar at Barcode (2110 S. 60th St.): Head over to “Stallis” for this 7 p.m. mixer of like-minded ladies. Make some new friends and reconnect with old acquaintances, share a smile and a few laughs, and make it a Saturday to remember during this friendly night.

April 14—Spring Has Spring Party at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): The Castaways Levi/Leather social group hosts another Sunday Fun Day with a salute to warmer weather. A beer and soda bust, raffle prizes, costumes and friendly faces make this 3-7 p.m. party the place to be!

April 14—“Dining with the Debutantes” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): The city’s thirstiest newbies hit the stage with this salute to fresh faces longing to break into the local drag scene. Hostess Sylvia Nyxx plays mamma bear to the bevy of beauties who test the entertaining waters during this very popular 7:30 p.m. drag show. Call 414-488-2555 for reservations.

April 15—Midnight Karaoke at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): Beat the Monday blues during this 9 p.m. sing-along. (No, it doesn’t actually start at midnight, but the joint will be jumping by then for sure!) Sign up with Lee to sing or simply sit back and watch the fun with one of the bar’s drink specials or two-four-one disco drinks when the mirror ball lights.

April 17—Call Me Ishmael Opening Night at Off the Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.): Director and playwright extraordinaire Dale Gutzman tackles this most challenging production of what’s being called “a hallucinatory, experimental adaptation” of Herman Melville’s novel Moby Dick. Watch young Ishmael explore love, sexuality, nature, God and himself while battling the high seas. A cast of 10 brings this incredible world to life through April 28. See offthewallmke.com for tickets, starting at $20.

April 17—“Stonewall Stage Talk: Bisexuality 101” at Woodland Pattern Book Center (720 E. Locust St.): Examine the inaccurate and damaging myths about non-monosexual identities and hear about lived experiences that debunk them. Activist and writer Amy Luettgen hosts the free 7-8:30 p.m. workshop that’s open to the public.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie. Don’t miss season one of her drag reality show on YouTube, “Camp Wannakiki!”