Standing Out vs. Fitting In

Fall is here, and autumnal activities are in full swing. If you love Halloween, there’s already an event for you in my social calendar. If you simply like a lovely stroll outdoors, there’s a fest for you, too. Live music? We got ya covered. Day drinking? You’ll find that, too. Take a gander at the weekly calendar below to see what I mean. First, however, let’s read an email I received from someone concerned about fitting into the social scene.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m nonbinary and over 40. I feel invisible sometimes, even in queer spaces. Do I just have to accept that as I get older?

(Signed)

A.J.

Dear A.J.,

Absolutely not! You are not invisible! You’re a friggin’ superstar with more than 40 years of experience in life.

There will always be spaces that skew younger, but that doesn’t mean those are the only spots that are open to you. Seek out (or start your own) safe spaces for nonbinary folks or anyone tired of explaining pronouns to morons. Don’t be a wallflower and fade into the knotty pine paneling, honey. Don’t shrink to fit into a room but instead expand the room yourself! You’re part of the future and the present. Please don’t forget that.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 9—Business Equality Luncheon at The Pfister (428 E. Wisconsin Ave.): The team at Cream City Foundation hosts its largest gathering of the year with this 11 a.m. event. From fantastic speakers, a panel discussion and an unbeatable meal, it’s one social mixer today’s business owners won’t want to miss. Stop by creamcityfdn.org for tickets.

October 10—The Rocky Horror Picture Show 50th Anniversary Spectacular Tour at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Barry Bostwick (the original Brad Majors) hosts a 7:30 p.m. screening of the cult favorite. You’ll also enjoy a live cast shadowing the movie, a free bag of props to help you participate and access to the memorabilia display featuring costumes and artifacts from the movie. Don’t miss the costume contest and VIP benefits. See marcuscenter.org for tickets and details.

October 11—Pride Rides WI Motor Mayhem at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Whether you own a motorcycle or not, you’re invited to join this 3 p.m. party celebrating National Coming Out Day. Enjoy the afternoon featuring raffles, prizes, fun folks and more.

October 12—Fall Day at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.): Usher in the season with a delightful time in the park. The 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. event includes live music, vendors, workshops, baby goat yoga, fresh produce, kids’ story time and more.

October 12—Castaways October Beer Bust at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Check out the monthly bash that combines day-drinking with fundraising. Celebrate National Coming Out Day as well LGBT History Month with food, raffles and, of course, the Packer game. Stop by the 3 p.m. party where you’re sure to find lots of friendly faces ready to mix and mingle.

October 12—JONAS20 Greetings from Your Hometown Concert at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): The Jonas Brothers strut their sexy stuff into Cream City with this stop on their tour. The 7:30 p.m. concert kicks off with opening act The All-American Rejects, making this one show you don’t want to miss. See ticketmaster.com for details.

October 13—LGBTQ+ Disability Support Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): This peer-led, multi-age virtual group aims to provide safety, friendship, information and encouragement for anyone who identifies as LGBTQ+ and disabled. Everyone under the disability umbrella is welcome. Email disability@mkelgbt.org for details.

October 14—FAB (Fifty and Better) Discussion Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): The city’s LGBTQ+ community center offers lots of opportunities to make new contacts, find support and live your best life—and this weekly meet-up is no exception. Gather with folks your age to discuss various topics and make new friends. No RSVP required. Simply come to the 1 p.m. group and enjoy.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.