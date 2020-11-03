Still Being Ghosted After Halloween

Dear Ruthie,

I hope you’re doing well and staying happy and healthy. I wanted to ask you something. There have been a few instances where I happen upon someone’s Facebook page, loved their posts and giggled myself silly over their memes and whatnot.

I then, send them a friend request, wishing to follow them, and I get crickets. I always feel that I’m invading their space or something, and I also feel that I’m ghosted. I am not sure if I’m justified in my feelings of rejection, but that is how I feel. Should I feel that way?

During these times, we all need to comfort one another. We are all dealing with very lonely and difficult days. Ghosting or ignoring others on social media doesn’t help. I think American social discourse has really declined because it’s so easy to not reply to someone’s messages. And it’s all based on what? My look, I guess. Just looking for your thoughts.

Am I overreacting? Wondering Dean

Dear Dean-o,

Damn, gurl! This is heavy shit for a Monday morning. Hell, I haven’t even had my a.m. cigarette or taken off last-night’s pantyhose, and you're bombarding me with the state of the country’s social discourse. (I had to look up “social discourse,” btw.) Jeez! Take it easy, honey!

Do I think you’re overreacting? Hell, yes! Remember, not everyone is on social media to make squeaky-clean new friends. Many are not interested in allowing complete strangers into their social media world, which is why most sites offer a variety of privacy settings. Don’t take things personally. Lots of people simply aren’t keen on adding folks they don’t know to their social media accounts. And to be honest that’s their prerogative.

Similarly, they don’t need to reply to you and explain why they aren’t interested in accepting your friend request. It’s just a part of the social-media mores. Would it be nice? I guess. Seems sort of weird to me, though.

Facebook allows you to “follow” folks without friending them (if their privacy setting offers that option). Maybe give that a shot. It seems that most on Instagram have their accounts set to “public,” so you can follow people easily. Maybe give that a try, too.

Regardless of what social media sites you pursue, you shouldn’t take a lack of response (from strangers) too personally. It’s not your looks, for cryin’ out loud. It’s just the way of the social-media world.

