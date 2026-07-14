Stop Calling It a Phase!

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As always, remember that if you want me to answer a question or you’d like to share an event, simply shoot me an email at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com, and I’ll do my best to get you into the column. Have a great week everyone!

Dear Ruthie,

I'm a bisexual woman who is happily dating another woman. My family keeps saying it's just a phase. What do I tell them?

Thanks,

Bi and Beyond

Dear Bi,

The next time someone tells you it's a just phase, smile sweetly and say, "So was your keto diet, honey."

Honestly, being bisexual isn't a coupon that expires if you date one gender longer than another. I understand that you’re dealing with family, who you love, but you don't owe anybody a dissertation about your identity. Calmly remind them that it’s not a phase. It’s who you are.

If you don’t want to cause a lot of tension or arguments (I’m not sure of the family dynamic), try to let it roll off your back, taking confidence in yourself. Next, surround yourself with more people who celebrate you exactly as you are. The folks who truly love you won't need diagrams, pie charts or a focus group to cherish the real you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 15—Disney Princess Trivia at Ferch’s Crafthouse Grille (418 N. Mayfair Road): Call together your royal court and prepare for a whimsical night of trivia, prizes and wine specials (yes, every princess likes a good glass of merlot) because this 7 p.m. night has it all. Whether you’re a Cinderella or a Belle, you’ll bibbidi-bobbidi-boo yourself to a special prize if your team name captivates the crowd.

July 16—Opening Night of Legally Blonde: The Musical at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Elle Woods sashays back into Brew City with this delightful production from one of the state’s favorite theater companies. Don’t miss the popular musical when you nab seats via www.sunsetplayhouse.com.

July 17—RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Finale Viewing Party at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Local favorite Ramona the Drag Queen and her special guests serve up this RuPaul night that has the city talking. Enjoy drag numbers, commentary, food and Pop’s popular craft cocktails when you join in on the 7 p.m. bash.

July 18—MKE Southside Pride at The Vieux (1619 S. First St.): Need a bit more pride fun? The team at this exciting venue hosts this rainbow-clad event sure to satiate your craving. The fest starts at 4 p.m. with a vendor fair, followed by bingo, dancing and a 9 p.m. drag show.

July 18 & 19—Frida Fest at The Farmhouse Paint Bar (4511 S. Sixth St.): Explore the art, life and platform of the iconic Frida Kahol with this annual festival. The celebration offers two days of art, live music, food, interactive exhibits and more starting at 11 a.m.

July 19—Closing Night Spamalot at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): One of Broadway’s funniest shows is packing up to move out of Milwaukee, so you better get your tickets quick. See why this Tony-Award-winning, Monty Python hit has become a favorite for so many when you reserve seats via www.marcuscenter.org.

July 21—Out in the Kitchen at Discovery World (376 N. Harbor Drive): Nearly two dozen local restaurants dish out their best bites during a 6 p.m. tasting that’s not to be missed. Mix, mingle and nosh to your hearts content with plenty of outdoor seating and a cash bar. Hosted by Wisconsin’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce and Molson Coors, the tasting requires tickets found at www.eventbrite.com.

July 21—Disco-Fever Trivia at County Clare Irish Pub (1234 N. Astor St.): Think you know your divas? Are you a fan of 70’s radio? A bell-bottom fashionista? Turn your knowledge into winnings when you enter this trivia night. Dress in 70s style for the 8 p.m. game, and you’ll earn a few bonus points.

July 22—Benson Boone: Wanted Man Tour at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R Phillips Ave.): One of today’s sexiest singers hits Milwaukee with a stop on his national tour. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert include VIP options, so stop by www.ticketmaster.com for details.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.