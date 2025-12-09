Straight Man Turned Looky-Loo

Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Hi there, Ruthie Rooters! I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone who nominated and voted for me in the Best of Milwaukee Awards this year!

The competition was imposing, but thanks to you I was able to seize the top spot in one of the three categories in which I was nominated. What a shock! Being named Milwaukee’s Favorite Drag Personality is quite an honor and a wonderful Christmas gift. Thank you all. I’ll never forget it!

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a 37-year-old straight guy, but sometimes I find myself checking out other men. Does that mean I’m gay? Bi? I don’t think about them sexually, but just sometimes I’m like, “Man, that’s a hot guy.” Part of me thinks it’s ok to admire a handsome or muscular man and part of me wonders if it doesn’t mean something more. Any thoughts, redheaded goddess?

Appreciate You,

Question Mark

Dear Marky,

Taking a second glance at a goodlooking guy doesn’t mean you’re gay; it means you’re human! You appreciate the work a person takes to build muscle, or you think a hairstyle is cool, or you admire the way a guy’s jeans fit. It’s that simple.

Whether a dude simply turns your head or you think, “Holy crap! Look at that dude’s bubble butt,” admiring a goodlooking man doesn’t void your straight card. Remember, sexuality isn’t a light switch, it’s a dimmer … with mood lighting.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 11—Opening Night Annual Golden Girls Special at LaCage Nightclub (801 S. Second St.): The girls are back in town, and they’re ringing in the New Year with you! What happens when Rose buts heads with the HOA president—who Blanche is dating? Will Dorothy and her daughter-in-law ever get along? Why is Sophia acting like a teenager? Find out during this all-new, all-original dinner-theater event. Get tickets at www.ticketleap.events/events/lacage/GG-2025 before the run ends December 21.

December 11—Opening Night Black Nativity at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The popular Langston Hughes musical returns for its 10th year in Milwaukee with this captivating production. See why the holiday show has become an annual tradition for so many when you purchase tickets at www.marcuscenter.org.

December 14—Drag Brunch Bingo at Pilot Project Brewing (1128 N. Ninth St.): Join local drag darlings Loretta Love Lee and Mercedes Benzova for this 11 a.m. eye opener that promises brunch, bingo and babes. See why Pilot Project has become a brunch favorite for so many when you join the fun. See www.pilotprojectbrewing.com for more.

December 14—Christmas Party & Christmas Families Fundraiser at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The staff at Harbor Room has been collecting food and raising money for local families for weeks … and you can help during this noon party. Come enjoy a few frosty brews, a great buffet (at 1 p.m.), raffles, prizes, photos with Santa and more. The fun continues all afternoon so make it a Sunday Funday of holly jolly good times.

December 14—"Christmas Wishes, Letters to Sant,” Women's Voices Milwaukee Christmas Concert at Oak Creek Arts & Education Center (340 E. Puetz Rd.): Make the holidays extra bright with this 3 p.m. concert. Featuring all the seasonal charm, whimsy, magic and heartfelt delight you’ve come to expect from this talented group, it’s one show sure to make memories. Stop by www.oakcreekpaec.com for tickets.

December 14—Santa’s Sweet and Sassy Cookie Party at Fire Escape (927 Oregon St., Oshkosh): Enjoy a magical afternoon of family fun during this 2 p.m. event. Decorate cookies, sip hot cocoa, paint an ornament or cookie platter and enjoy performances (and a sing-along) by local queens with this quant afternoon.

December 16 –Christmas Party at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Make the holidays merry and bright at one of the city’s largest hot spots. The fun starts at 5 p.m., and includes a visit from Santa, drag performances, a buffet, live carols, a DJ, dancing and so much more. Don’t miss out on the yuletide event that’ll have everyone talking.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.