Struggling to Fit In

Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Dear Ruthie

As the LGBTQ+ community readies itself for the month of October (and the high gay holy day of Halloween), Cream City continues to serve up lots of things to do. You’ll find a list of happenings in this week’s social calendar, including theater, fairs and fests, concerts and more. Take a look below and you’ll quickly see what I’m talking about.

First, however, let’s read a message I received from someone who feels she doesn’t fit in with the local scene. Agree with my advice? Disagree? Shoot me an email at dearruthie@shepex.com and let me know! Then, be sure to stop here each week for more homespun suggestions to my readers and ideas for things to do in Milwaukee.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a bisexual woman who is married to a man. Happily married, I might add. He’s straight; I’m not, obviously. The queer community doesn’t seem to take me seriously. How do I deal with that?

Love ya,

Curious Carrie

Dear Care Bear,

Start by taking comfort in yourself, honey. You know you better than anyone else, so don’t let anyone try to define you.

Secondly, know that your identity isn’t validated by you hubby in any way, shape or form … and certainly not by his sexual preference. You don’t owe anyone proof of your bisexuality. Your playlist of Ani DiFranco and Harry Styles is more than enough, sugar.

Find friends, groups and spaces that welcome and value you. And if anyone questions you about it again, simply tell them, “Listen! I paid my bi dues in 2013 with an ex-boyfriend, two ex-girlfriends and a trip to Comic Con. I’m in the club, baby!”

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 25—Free Day at Boerner Botanical Gardens (9400 Boerner Drive): Soak up the last bit of summer with a walk through these lovely gardens. The change-of-pace day makes for a fun, delightful buffet for the senses. Enjoy the sights with free admission from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

September 25—Opening Night Murder… Well Done! A Bob’s Burgers Parody at La Cage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Purse String Productions, the team that brings you The Golden Girls Holiday Parody every Christmas, offers this hilarious whodunnit! America’s favorite animated family comes to life in this dinner-theater production. A burger and a show? Yum! Nab tickets at www.ticketleap.com before the run closes September 28.

September 26-28—Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): If you haven’t been to this fall-lovin’ fair, you don’t know what you’re missing! From multiple stages of free entertainment to the autumn marketplace, it’s one event sure to become an annual tradition. Check out the pumpkin bowling and scarecrow building before heading over to the midway, beer pods and food stands. See wistatefair.com for hours, events, tickets and more.

September 27—The Queens: 4 Legends, 1 Stage at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): What the what? Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight and Stephanie Mills all on one stage? Celebrate decades of music excellence and pure diva deliciousness during what is sure to become a legendary concert and memory-making experience. Nab seats to the 8 p.m. extravaganza via fiservforum.com.

September 28—Pawtoberfest 2025 at West Allis Farmers Market (6501 W. National Ave.): Enjoy a Sunday Funday with your four-legged friend when you visit this fur-friendly fest. Enjoy locally brewed beer, food trucks, pet activities, an animal-related marketplace and more.

September 30—Opening Night Mrs. Doubtfire at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): The much-loved film gets a makeover with this new musical that has theater lovers talking … and laughing and singing! Check out the hilarious gender-bending comedy that promises to become one of your new favorites before the run closes October 5. See marcuscenter.org for more.

October 1—Milwaukee Night Market on West Wisconsin Ave. (between Second St. and Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Welcome autumn with this popular street fest. The 5-9 p.m. bash features music, art, food, vendors, DJs and a special 6:45 p.m. performance of “’80s Ladies” starring me, Ramona the Drag Queen and Marbella Sodi!

