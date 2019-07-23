Stupid Cupid

When you hear that horn, you better get awake! Or, so goes the lyrics of my song “Camp It Up.” Why is this running through my head? Because my reality show, “Camp Wannakiki,” amps up for season two on Wednesday, Aug. 7, with viewing parties occurring all over the country! Stay tuned for news on parties in Milwaukee at Hamburger Mary’s.

It’s great that there’s a national drag reality competition coming out of the city, but that’s just a snippet of the art you’ll find here. Look at my social calendar this week, and you’ll find musicals, revues and more that are sure to put a smile on your face. But before we start the party, let’s read a message from a reader. OK? OK!

Dear Ruthie,

What’s a good mend for a broken heart?(Signed)Lost and Lonely

Dear Lonely Heart,

Sorry to hear that you’ve got a case of the jilted jellies, honey. We’ve all been there, sugar. They say that it takes twice the length of a relationship to get over it once it’s over. I disagree. While that theory certainly might be true sometimes, I don’t think some nerdy scientist can assign a formula for patching up an achy-breaky heart.

Go ahead and console yourself for a day or two with a box of tissue, chick flicks, pizza, chocolate ice cream and puppy hugs. Then, start to pull yourself together, doll. Focus on the idea that the relationship may not have been what the universe has in store for you. Think about the “better fit” that awaits you. Take comfort in the fact that a greater power is looking out for you, even when it feels you’re all alone. Then... if all else fails, go out and get laid.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 24—Hairspray at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Good morning, Baltimore! You can’t stop the beat when this toe-tapping nod to the ’60s continues its successful run at the popular Elm Grove theater. Running through Aug. 11, the musical promises a good time for all. See sunsetplayhouse.com for show times, tickets and more.

July 25—Opening Night “My Favorite Broadway” at Off the Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.): Milwaukee’s biggest little black box theater livens up summer with a short run that’s big on show tune hits. An incredible cast of 14 of the city’s finest singers share Broadway’s best with you, but get your tickets quick! With only a few performances, seats will go quickly. (The show runs July 25, 26 and 28.) Tickets start at $25 with $30 cabaret-table seating. Swing by offthewallmke.com for more.

July 25—“Dora Diamond’s Royal Revue” at The High Note (645 N. James Lovell St.): One of Cream City’s favorite songstresses brings her musical musing to this karaoke lounge with an 11 p.m. show. No tickets, no cover charge, no attitude...just a helluva good time! Enjoy Dora Diamond, drag queens and diversion while you liven up your work week.

July 26—Ariana vs. Mariah Drag Show at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Mirror, mirror on the wall, who’s the greatest star of all? You be the judge during this diva showdown that pits the city’s biggest drag names against one another to prove their all-star is the top. (And you know how hard it is to find a top in this town!) Enjoy the 10:30 p.m. show with drink specials, hot bartenders, dancing and all the craziness LaCage offers. (Oh, and yea... it’s back to LaCage now.) Check it out!

July 27—Brady Street Festival (throughout Brady Street): It’s here! A top street fest of many Milwaukee folks, this daylong party offers a little something for everyone and a lot of fun for everyone. Hit the bars, relish the restaurants, visit all four entertainment stages, shop the shops and more. Visit bradystreet.org for a lineup of acts during the 11 a.m.-midnight bash.

July 27—Christmas in July Beer Bust at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Hosted by MOB (Milwaukee Organized Bears), this warm-weather yuletide serves up merry and bright good time. A beer bust, raffles, food and more make it a great 3 p.m. Sunday Funday. Best of all, bring a holiday gift for Children’s Hospital and get some free raffle tickets.

July 28—Miss Fluid Bar 2019 at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Fluid has been a favorite spot in Cream City for years, so swing by the bar at 6 p.m. to see which lucky queen will win the crown and represent Fluid for the next year. Fun with a twist, Fluid always offers a good time, particularly when this sort of entertainment is the special of the day.

July 31—TGNCNB Youth Support Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): This 3-4:30 p.m. event caters to those under 18 who identify as transgender, gender non-conforming or non-binary. A licensed counselor acts as a facilitator of the open space where local youth share advice, concerns, fears and hopes. Check out mkelgbt.org to learn more about this program and all the services the community center offers.

Ask Ruthie a question or share your events with her at dearruthie@shepex.com. Follow her on Instagram @ruthiekeester and Facebook at Dear Ruthie.