Suffer the Rude Boyfriend in Silence? Nah!

Dear Ruthie,

I don’t have a problem with my brother being gay. In fact, I love him. My problem is with his boyfriend—how he eats to be exact. This guy has the worst table manners I’ve seen. I’m not picky about stuff like that, but this guy is disgusting. He chews with his mouth open, talks with food in his mouth, spits when he talks, eats with his hands, gets food all over his face, the list goes on.

Do I say something to my brother? To his boyfriend? Do I just suffer in silence during family meals for the rest of my life? What do you think?

Thanks Gorgeous,

What’s Said Fred

Dear Freddy,

Open up and say “ah...that’s disgusting.” There’s nothing worse than talking to a man over dinner, when a slice of ham flies outta his mouth and lands on your cheek. Charming!

I once dated a guy who could work chop sticks with his feet. Interesting? Possibly. Sickening? Definitely! The difference is that he could control his table manners (odd as they may be). It sounds like your bro’s boy isn’t going to change any time soon, however, so if you love your brother, let it go.

It sounds like your only complaint about this fella is his eating habits, so sit far enough away from the disgusting diner and avoid eye contact over meals. Who knows? Your brother might dump the chump in the end, and mealtime will turn marvelous once more!

RUTHIE’S SOCIAL CALENDAR:

March 7: 2018 State of the Cream City Foundation at Marquette Alumni Memorial Union (1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.) Brett Blomme, President and CEO of the Cream City Foundation, invites to you this 5:30 p.m. reception and presentation, regarding the exciting plans the foundation has for the year. Enjoy free appetizers, a cash bar, entertainment by the City of Festivals Men’s Chorus and more before the brief 6:15 p.m. program.

March 8: GAYme Night at UWM LGBT Resource Center (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd., Union WG-89): Geek Week continues at UW-Milwaukee with this 4-7 p.m. night of gaming, friends, snacks and socializing. Video games are provided as well as tabletop options. Bring cards or your favorite board game to share. Need more info? Contact peerout@uwm.edu with questions about the free event.

March 8: Taste of Milwaukee at Italian Community Center (631 E. Chicago St.): Join local foodies for this 38th annual celebration of all things yummy in Cream City. Seventeen of the town’s tastiest offer their best during the 5:30-8:30 p.m. nosh fest. Take a bite out of your week, with live entertainment, a $500 cash raffle, silent auctions and more. Tickets start at $100 and can be found at broadscope.org/support-our-mission/events/taste-of-milwaukee.

March 9: ‘Always…Patsy Cline’ Teaser at Colectivo Coffee (2211 N. Prospect Ave.): Sit back, relax and let the heartwarming lyrics of country icon Patsy Cline wash over you during a 4 p.m. concert. The cast of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Always…Patsy Cline offers a sneak peek of the upcoming production with this free show.

March 9: Old Fashioned Fest at The Garage at the Harley-Davidson Museum (400 W. Canal St.): My amigos at Shepherd Express raise their glasses in a toast to a Wisconsin whistle wetter—the almighty Old Fashioned. Seventeen bars and restaurants compete for the whiskey versus brandy showdown, with your vote naming the winners. Find tickets to the 5-8 p.m. tasting via shepherdtickets.com.

March 10: Glow Crazy Party at Club Icon (6305 120th Ave., Kenosha): It’s time to “glow” crazy (get it?) with the kids down south during this black-light party. Free glow sticks and neon T-shirts (while supplies last), five DJs and glowing cocktails make this a trippy night for the books. The craziness starts at 10 p.m.

March 11: ‘Mary’s Kingdom: The Return of Dick’ at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): They’re back! The city’s top drag kings hit the stage at the kitschy burger joint for a 7 p.m. revue. Best of all, Dick Fitswell makes his long-awaited return in this must-see show.

March 14: ‘What Happened to My Goals?’ at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C. (1000 N. Water St.): The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce offers this noon lunch-and-learn to help you achieve your 2018 goals. The workshop offers an oversight of goal setting, steps to achieve your objectives and more. Free to chamber members, the one-hour noon workshop costs non-members $10.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her on Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).