Tag Me, Daddy, Tag Me!

It may be chilly outside but the city's turning up the heat with lots of great things to do. Check out my social calendar below and you'll find just a few of the happenings in and around Cream City this week. First, however, let's read an email from someone whose boyfriend isn't keen about sharing on social media.

Speaking of email, if you have a problem you’d like to share with me and my readers shoot me an email. Similarly, let me know about any events you’d like to see in my social calendar. I can’t promise that all requests will be published/posted but send me a message and I’ll do my best. Email me at dearruthie@shepex.com.

Dear Ruthie,

My new boyfriend won’t tag me on any of his posts. I mean, he won’t even post a photo of us together! I’m not asking for him to change his relationship status online or anything (it’s kind of new), but he doesn’t even share a pic of us together. WTH?! Should I be worried? Maybe I’m on my way out or maybe he’s not sure about our future. What do you think?

Worried,

Social Media Savvy

Dear Savvy,

Social media continues to open all sorts of kooky situations for today’s couples, and this is no exception.

There could be several reasons he’s not posting content regrading you and your relationship. Maybe he’s just really private. Maybe he’s not as out as you think he is. Maybe he’s just not as social media savvy as you are.

If he is, indeed, hiding you like a bad haircut, then that’s a problem. That’s a load of crapola you shouldn’t have to deal with. You deserve to be tagged, liked and heart-eyed—or at least mentioned in stories with a sparkle GIF.

You’ll never know what the situation is, however, if you don’t simply ask him! It’s not a big deal. Simply ask him why he doesn’t share pics/content regarding you on his feeds. The answer could be rather uncomplicated and will likely ease your concerns. Don’t make it a whole big “thing.” Calmly and casually ask the question. That’s it, sugar booger.

There could be a simple, reassuring answer to your question so ask him and find out, doll face.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 28—Sober & Slaying Drag Show at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Addiction is a drag, and the queens at Pop are celebrating sobriety while rounding out Dry January with this change-of-pace party. From a fantastic show to specials on mocktails, the 8 p.m. bash is sure to be a great time!

January 31—Totally Rad Vintage Fest at Wisconsin State Fair Park/Exposition Center (640 S. 84th St.): Step into a time warp with this incredible marketplace of nostalgic paraphernalia. Shop vendors specializing clothing and accessories from the ‘80s, ‘90s and Y2K years. Check out toys, games, records, home goods and more. Hit up the free-play vintage arcade and explore a gallery with relics from the past. Photo ops, food stands and more round-out 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. day.

January 31—Ice Bear Fest at Third Space Brewing (1505 W. St. Paul Ave.): One of the city’s favorite cold-weather bashes returns with this noon to 7 p.m. event. Wear your most outrageous ski gear, dance to ‘80s hits, enter (or watch) the costume contest, and enjoy beer and food all day long.

February 1—Screening of Selena at Oriental Theatre (2230 N. Farwell Ave.): Celebrate the dazzling but tragically short life of diva and songbird Selena during this 4 p.m. viewing of the longtime favorite film.

February 3—Chapters for Change Book Club at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): The local community center offers this beneficial spin on traditional book clubs. Join the group where you’ll discuss the monthly book and then take part in an activity that supports a cause directly related to the theme/message of the book. Learn more information about this month's book at chaptersforchangebookclub on IG.

