The high holy day for many LGBTQ folks is nearly upon us. No, not Pridefest. No, not National Coming Out Day. I’m talking about Halloween! It’s time to get spooky-spooky or sexy-sexy, head out and have some fun. If you’ve lived in Milwaukee for any segment of time, you likely know that the city is loaded with devilish debauchery, enchanting engagements and bewitching bashes perfect for any of your Halloween haunts. Don’t believe me? Check out my social calendar for just a few of the scary socials available to you.

I’ll be back next week with even more Halloween ideas, but in the meantime, let’s read a message from a little devil looking to turn up the heat on his unsuspecting friend.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m falling in love with my BFF. Let’s call him “Scott.” Scott and I have been inseparable since we met 3 months ago. Going out on Saturdays turned into spending entire weekends together and now into meeting nearly every day.

I’m starting to fall for him fast and hard (and I mean “hard” in every way). Should I tell him? I’m afraid of ruining a great friendship, but I’m truly thinking he’s the guy I’ve been waiting for.

Help! Friends with All Benefits

Dear Friendly,

Sounds like this could be a sticky situation (pun intended). You state that you’re starting to fall for him. Set a timeline for yourself... say, a month. See where your feelings are after that time. If you feel the same after that deadline, then tell “Scott” how you feel. It will likely affect your friendship if he isn’t onboard, but you only live once. Take a chance on love, sugar!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

Oct. 23—Pride Rides Wisconsin Happy Hour at Fluid (819 S. Second St.): Hop on your motorcycle while the weather still allows and take in this monthly rotating happy hour. Mix and mingle with other bike riders, learn about Pride Rides and meet some of the friendliest bartenders in town during the 6-8:30 p.m. event.

Oct. 24—‘An Evening with Joan Rivers & Friends’ at Saint Kate Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourn Ave.): I’m back on stage once again as the incomparable Joan Rivers. Spend a hilarious night at the fabulous Saint Kate Arts Hotel, when Joan welcomes her guests Tina Turner, Marilyn Monroe, Selena, Lady Gaga and others. This evening of celebrity impersonation has sold out twice before, so pick up your tickets via brownpapertickets.com soon. Take advantage of the underground or valet parking and arrive early to enjoy cocktails in the impressive lobby bar.

Oct. 24—A Very Trixie Halloween at This Is It! (418 E. Wells St.): She’s baaaack! Local girl gone big time, Trixie Mattel, returns home to host her annual costume contest at This Is It! This year, the bar is offering up a star-studded show including RuPaul alum Jaymes Mansfield. Wear your Halloween best as hundreds of dollars in cash and prizes are up for grabs during the contest, which starts after the 10 p.m. show.

Oct. 25—Día de los Muertos at The Milwaukee Domes (524 S. Layton Blvd.): Rich in traditions, symbolism, colors and flavor, the Day of the Dead is a celebration you must experience to truly appreciate. Mix up your Halloween routine with this family friendly 6 p.m. party that includes food, music and more. Call The Domes at 414-257-5608 for your $10 ticket.

Oct. 26—A Bad Guy’s Halloween Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Bring out your inner bad boy when the team at D.I.X. hosts this sinful soirée. The nasty-boy bash starts at 10 p.m. with drink specials, DJs and more. Party into the night with Milwaukee’s largest Halloween-themed drag shows (11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.), and try your best to win the costume contest.

Oct. 28—LGBT History in Milwaukee at Plymouth Church (2717 Hampshire St.): The UW-Milwaukee Archives and Milwaukee Pride join forces to offer this free presentation to the public. Experience highlights of film footage from the UWM Archives’ LGBT holdings, including a restoration of the WTMJ TV report “Some Call Them Gay,” as well as restorations of taped Milwaukee protests, demonstrations and other clips from local stations. The 7-9 p.m. presentation will be held in the church’s reception hall.

Oct. 30—Theology-on-Tap at Hamburger Mary’s (734 N. Fifth St.): Milwaukee Metropolitan Community Church offers up free weekly discussions about the Catholic church and the LGBTQ community. Join the 6 p.m. discussion where you’ll meet likeminded friends and discuss issues, concerns, histories and more surrounding faith, the Bible and religion. You’ll also enjoy a free beverage and light appetizers. Free and open to all over 21, this is part of a series of discussions that run through November 20. Call 414-383-1100 or email at info@milmcc.org for more information.

