Take Me as I Am!

Expand Ruthie with dogs

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

As Halloween approaches, the city is alive (or should I say “undead”?) with excitement. See my social calendar below for all sorts of happenings sure to make your head spin. First, however, let’s read an email I received from someone with friends who don’t understand who he truly is.

Dear Ruthie,

After I came out as bi, my gay friends started treating me like I’m “gay lite” (my words, not theirs). My straight friends think I’m just confused or, worse yet, going through a phase. (I fucking hate that!)

How do I get my friends to take me seriously? They just don’t seem to understand what it means to be bi, and I’m getting tired of it.

Thanks,

Bi Guy

Dear Guy,

Just because you like chicken and beef doesn’t mean you’re confused, honey pie. It means you’ve got range! Your bisexuality isn’t a halfway house, it’s a destination. Understanding and accepting yourself is what’s most important, and you seem to have a solid handle on that.

If your friends can’t respect you, that’s their ignorance and not your problem. Let them know that you don’t care for their attitude toward your sexuality and that you feel slighted. Explain your feelings and toss in a few facts about the bi population if that helps.

I’m not suggesting you find a new friend group but rather expand your circle to include more bi folks who better understand (and accept) you. There are a few support and social groups in the city for bi people. Look into these groups and make some new connections who won’t insist on debating who you are.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 16—Opening Night Pippin at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall Street, Elm Grove): If you haven’t experienced the joy and magic of this legendary Stephen Schwartz musical, this is your opportunity to do so. The delightful production runs through November 2, so nab your tickets soon at sunsetplayhouse.com.

October 17—Brandy & Monica: The Boy Is Mine Tour at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Two powerhouses join up for an unforgettable night of music. You’ll also enjoy a special appearance by Kelly Rowland when the 27-city tour makes its stop in Brew Town. See ticketmaster.com for ticket packages.

October 18—Spooky Frog Presents: A Horrifying Book Fair at Sheridan Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel (375 S Moorland Rd, Brookfield): Take your love of Halloween to new heights with this fair that serves up more than 45 horror authors, artists and vendors. In addition to spine-tingling books, you’ll find gothic art, creepy crafts and more. The scary soiree runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and you can learn more at eventbrite.com.

October 18—Sasha Colby: Stripped II at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): One of Ru Paul’s brightest stars hits Milwaukee with this 18+ show that’s sure to wow the crowd. See pabsttheatergroup.com for details regarding the 8 p.m. night, including meet-and-greet options with Sasha herself.

October 19—Icon Halloween Lunch at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): It’s a day drinking gone spooky with me and a few other Halloween honeys! Join me, Shawna Love and B.J. Daniels for a devilish drag show, frosty cocktails, specialty beverages, pizza, munchies and more. The fun starts at noon. See you there!

October 19—Mr. & Miss Gay Madison Pageant 2025 at FIVE Nightclub (5 Applegate Court, Madison): Wisconsin’s longest running drag pageant rears its lovely tiara-clad head once again for a night of glitz, glam and glory. In addition to the nail-biting competition, you’ll enjoy fantastic performances from some of the state’s top entertainers. See fivenightclubmadison.com for tickets and details.

October 22—Catwalk for a Cause Fashion Show at The Institute of Beauty and Wellness (327 E. St. Paul Ave.): The team at After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (ABCD) foundation hosts this annual extravaganza loaded with fashion, fabulousness and fun. Enjoy the latest looks, party with your besties and raise money for this incredible cause all at the same time. Simply secure seats to the 6 p.m. event at ibw.edu today.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.