Tales of a House Husband

Dear Ruthie,

When my husband and I got together 40 years ago, we agreed that he’d go to work and be the breadwinner, and I’d stay home and take care of the house and yard—as well as the cooking, laundry, etc.

At first this was great, but now that we’ve moved into larger and larger homes with bigger and bigger yards, and the fact that we’re both over 60, this arrangement is tougher to meet. I just can’t physically do it all anymore.

I appreciate my husband working eight-hour days, five days per week, but I’m working 12-hour days, seven days a week! When I spend an entire day doing yard work, I’m now way too tired to make dinner and clean up afterward.

How do I tell him that we need to reconsider our agreement without sounding ungrateful?

Thanks!

Tired Teddy

Dear Teddy,

After decades of marriage, it’s not odd, selfish or ungrateful to ask for a change regarding household tasks. You admit you’re getting older, so start the conversation with that. You both need to adjust things to better suit your health and capabilities.

Suggest a date night once per week as well as an order-dinner-in night to give you two nights off. Similarly ask if he can help with some things to lighten your load. Emptying the dishwasher, taking out the garbage or vacuuming are great options. Also, look for chores you can enjoy (yes, I said enjoy) together such as gardening. If the household is simply getting too large, maybe a downsize is in order. Discuss that option as well.

I’m sure you won’t come off as ungrateful if you focus the discussion around these concepts. After all, you both should be enjoying your best life. Don’t let frustration and animosity (caused by housework of all things!) get in the way.

