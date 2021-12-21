Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

As I write this column, I’m halfway through the run of “The Golden Girls Christmas Drag Parody” where I play the formattable Dorothy Zbornak. (See how you can attend the final performance in my social calendar below.) This is truly a holiday gift for me year after year, and our 2021 production was no exception.

So many sold-out nights, great food from Hamburger Mary’s, and incredible direction, support and marketing from Purse Strings Productions truly made my Christmas “Mary” and bright. Most important, thank each of you who attended the all-new show this year. Your support means so much to me. If our paths don’t cross, have a wonderful holiday and thank you for being a friend!

Dear Ruthie,

My sister is 15 years older than me. (She’s 75 now). She lives in North Carolina, and we don’t speak much. When we do, we get along great. Our birthdays are only 9 days apart. I always send her a birthday card, but she doesn’t return the favor. Is it silly of me to continue wishing her a happy birthday when she doesn’t do the same for me?

Whatcha Think?

Silly Sue

Dear Silly,

Don’t be silly! Send your sis a card! Is it really that much of a bother? Besides, it’s likely one of those things where if you don’t do it, you could regret it. You’ll likely never regret sending a simple card, however.

There is also the possibility that your cards bring your sister happiness, regardless of whether or not she sends a card to you. Why deny her that simple joy, just because you feel a bit slighted? So, grab a card, stick on a stamp and spread some holiday cheer today! That’s what the season is all about, isn’t it?

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 23—Closing Night of “The Golden Girls Christmas Drag Parody” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me as Dorothy, Dita Von as Blanche, Miss Birdee as Sophia and Brandon Herr as Rose as we close out the run of this Cream City tradition. Written by Anthony Torti, directed by Bobby Sharon, produced by Purse String Productions and hosted by Hamburger Mary’s, this dinner-theater extravaganza is one you won’t want to miss. See what has the city talking when you get your $42 ticket at www.brownpapertickets.com. (Search for “2021 Golden Girls Holiday Parody Show.”)

December 23—Christmas Karaoke at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): My cousin and “Camp Wannakiki” co-host, Apple Brown Betty serves up holiday cheer during this Christmas sing-along. The fun starts at 8 p.m. inside the kooky and kitschy Christmas pop-up bar. Don’t miss the menu of seasonal cocktails featuring my personal favorite, the tropical Mele Kalikimaka. Yum!

December 24—Circle of Light (Virtual) Meeting—Organized by the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, this anonymous support group seeks to help those re-evaluating their spirituality as well as those interested in different paths of spiritual growth. Email tdelagarza@mkelgbt.org for more information, including the link to the 7-9 p.m. group.

December 24—Cameo Drag Revue at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Mimi Versace decks the halls with this Christmas Eve show sure to make spirits bright. Ring in the holidays with friends (and family) when you swing by the show. Doors open at 10 p.m.; show time at 11:30 p.m. with a $6 cover.

December 28—“Dragula” Viewing Party at This is It (418 E. Wells St.): Windy City diva Fay Ludes hosts this weekly bash that spotlights America’s creepiest drag reality show. Who will be the country’s next super-monster? Watch the show with Fay every Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. to find out. Enjoy games and drink specials throughout the 21+ night.

December 29—Sparkling Wine, Cheese & Chocolate (Virtual) Pairing by Indulgence Chocolatiers: Indulgence Chocolatiers (211 S. Second St.) hosts another digital delight with this celebration of flavor...and wine! Reserve your kit by calling 414-223-0123. Pick it up the day before and invite a few friends over for the pairing. Chocolatier Julie Waterman walks you through the confections, cheese and wine via an 8-9 p.m. Facebook Live event.

Have a question for Ruthie? Contact her at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.