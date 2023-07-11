The Party Continues in Cream City

× Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

The fireworks are over, the charcoals have cooled and the ice cubes have melted. While Independence Day is over, the party rages on in Milwaukee. Don’t believe me? Take a gander at my social calendar below! Summer in the city continues to thrive with all sorts of events to consider. Attend a few this week and stop by every week to see what’s happening in Cream City; and if you see me out and about, buy me a drink or two…or seven.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 12—Shakespeare Raw: The Merry Wives of Windsor at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.): One of the bard’s silliest plays gets a zany makeover in the hands of Boozy Bard Productions. Attend the 7:30 p.m. show and see why! (OK, OK … I ’ll tell you: Actors show up shortly before the production, pull character names out of a hat to see who they’ll play … and then start drinking before hitting the stage.) Funny, awkward, and overall awesome, this is one Shakespeare performance everyone will enjoy.

July 13 through July 16—Bastille Days at Cathedral Square Park (520 E. Wells St.): The nation’s largest French-themed street party is back! The four-day event attracts more than 250,000 attendees, all taking in French and Cajun cuisine, live entertainment, a marketplace and, of course, the iconic Eiffel Tower replica. Don’t forget the nighttime “Storm the Bastille 5K” run/walk on Thursday!

July 13—Opening Night Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): This under-the-sea classic comes to life with an exciting new production. Take in the family-friendly musical before the spectacle closes August. 6. See sunsetplayhouse.com for tickets and more.

July 14—The Nanny: A Fine Parody at Sunstone Studios MKE (127 E. Wells St.): Missing the lady who wears red when everybody else is wearing tan? You don’t have to! Purse Strings Productions (the team behind the annual “Golden Girls: Christmas drag parody) offers this hilarious spin on the popular sitcom. Fran, Mr. Sheffield, Miles … they’re all at Milwaukee’s cozy black box theater, serving up laughs, songs and more. Hurry and get your tickets via sunstonestudiosmke.com because this show closes on July 16.

July 14—Grrr Bear Night at The SoFo Tap (4923 N. Clark St., Chicago): Lions and tigers and bears…hell, yea! Celebrate bears like never before during what’s billed as Chicago’s best bear night. Join the 9 p.m. bash (no cover charge) that includes drink specials and all the hot and hairy bears you can handle.

July 15—Waterford BalloonFest at Waterford Town Park (Waterford Town Park/Jensen Pkwy, Waterford): Make this a summer to remember by attending this “uplifting” hot-air-balloon event. From helicopter and balloon rides to events for kids and live music, this delightful day is one you won’t forget. See waterfordballoonfest.com for more.

July 15—Summer Market at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Rd.): Sip, snack and shop your way through this warm-weather makers mart featuring indoor and outdoor fun. Grab a leash for the pup and take advantage of the doggie yard, too. The market opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

July 15—“Jinkx Monsoon Everything At Stake” at Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St,): Two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner and recent Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon brings her latest concert tour to Milwaukee with this bewitching rock show. Nab tickets to the 18+ night at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

July 15—Joey McIntyre at Turner Hall Ballroom (1034 N. Vel R Phillips Rd.): New Kids on the Block show-stealer, Joey McIntyre slides into Cream City for this 8 p.m. concert. The teenage heartthrob is all grown up and still wowing crowds. See for yourself when you nab tickets at pabsttheatergroup.com.

July 18—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber’s Out in the Kitchen at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Dr.): Take in all the food samples your tummy can handle during this 6-8 p.m. food fest spotlighting members from the state’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce. Vote for your favorite bites, visit the cash bar, check out the lakefront patio and more when you get your tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

