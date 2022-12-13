The Pressure of a Nifty Neighborhood

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I have a regular holiday dilemma, and I thought I’d reach out to you for advice. I live in a neighborhood that decorates for Christmas to the extreme. Every yard and house are decked out. Every house but mine.

I don’t have the time or money to light up the outside of my house. I love what they do. I love my neighborhood. I love my neighbors. I just can’t fit outdoor décor into my budget or schedule. I’m not a Scrooge! Believe me! I love the holidays!

Maybe that’s why I feel guilty every year. I feel like I should do something while at the same time feeling like I don’t have to. I shouldn’t feel this way, but every year I go through this. A lack of motivation (and money) instantly extinguishes any attempt to decorate my front yard during the holidays.

My question is this: How can I better prepare myself to avoid these feelings next holiday season? I drive myself nuts with conflicting emotions every Christmas.

Help!

Keeping Up with the Joneses

Dear Joan,

It’s Christmas, and that means it’s time to live it up, be thankful and celebrate. It doesn’t mean that it’s time to stress out and compare yourself (in any way) to your neighbors. Try to let it go and relish the season.

You say you feel guilty for not participating in the neighborhood décor, but I bet what you’re feeling is an unjustified sense of shame. I bet if you dig deep, what you’re really experiencing is a fear that the neighbors are talking about a lack of holiday spirit behind your back. I suspect you’re truly more concerned with the idea that you may not be perceived as a team player or that your dark house somehow brings the rest of the block down.

If that’s truly the case, start your own tradition. Go door to door, gifting each neighbor a small plate of Christmas cookies. Thank them for making the neighborhood so lovely. Not a baker? Hand out little cards, expressing how much you delight in the decorations every year. You’ll start a heartwarming tradition, make others smile and reduce holiday stress all at the same time. Now get out there and enjoy the holiday lights!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 14—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Soiree at Deer District (1134 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Toast the season with this 4:30 p.m. cocktail hour. Enjoy beverages, appetizers and even a chamber-member market where you can cross a few gifts off your shopping list. The swanky soiree is open to all, but you’ll a need a ticket via www.wislgbtchamber.com to join the party.

December 16 & December 17—“A Christmas Carol: Raw!” at Best Place: Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.): Enjoy this holiday classic like never before. The team at Boozy Bard Productions hosts this free show where actors draw names to see who they’ll play on stage … and then start drinking! See why this intoxicating concept has taken Cream City by storm when you make an evening out of the 7:30 p.m. show.

December 17—"Santa Lost a Ho” Party at Kruz (354 E. National Ave.): Milwaukee Organized Bears (MOB) hosts a Christmas edition of the beer bust that has the city talking. The 3-7 p.m. bash offers all the beer you can handle, raffles, Jell-O shots, contests and more. Come dressed in naughty or nice holiday pajamas or underwear and receive free raffle tickets. Might we expect a visit from a sexy Santa? A creepy Krampus? You’ll have to stop by the holiday happening to find out.

December 18 – Holiday Drag Brunch at Turner Hall Ballroom (1040 N Vel R Phillips Ave): Classic queen Lizzie Bordeaux invites you to celebrate the season alongside some of the city’s most popular queens. Stop by www.pabsttheatergroup.com for your $50 ticket that includes a brunch buffet, drink specials and, of course, one helluva holiday drag show. The fun starts at 11:30 a.m. and promises to put a little jingle in your bells this Christmas.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.