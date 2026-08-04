The Reality Behind Social Media

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Dear Ruthie,

Scrolling through social media, it seems like everybody is happier, more successful and better looking than I am. The glamorous homes, the exotic vacations, the perfect bodies and faces, everything! What am I doing wrong? It’s upsetting and depressing to see everyone living the high life and I’m just over here on the sidelines.

Thanks,

Feeling Left Behind

Dear Friend,

Honey, social media is a lie wrapped in ring lights, filters and exaggeration. That happy couple posting about their home décor just had a fight in the Walmart parking lot. That perfect vacation photo was taken five minutes before everyone got food poisoning. The influencer with the spotless kitchen has a junk drawer holding back total societal collapse. The model in the photo is an average Joe with spending big money on filters…and fillers.

In other words, stop comparing your real life to everybody else's bullshit social-media commercial. Focus on yourself. Concentrate on your growth. Celebrate big and little victories. Drink more water, get outside and take your vitamins.

If these depressing feelings persist, I’d suggest unplugging from social media for a bit. If it’s causing you this much stress, take a break and see how you feel. This could be a quick fix for your aggravation; otherwise, take confidence that you’re doing great and stop comparing yourself to others, sugar booger.

Don’t worry about what others do and certainly not what others post. Wear the outfit you want to wear. Order the dessert you want to eat. Cheerish your family and friends.

Remember that many of the people who look like they've got it all together are one unpaid utility bill away from a nervous breakdown. You’re not that person, are you? You’re doing great. You’re not being left behind. You’re awesome.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 6—Opening Day Wisconsin State Fair at State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): It’s here! It’s here! Our state fair is a great state fair; don’t miss it, don’t even be late. See why when you visit the annual extravaganza featuring dozens of live-entertainment stages, thousands of animals, games, rides, cold beer and all that fabulous state-fair food. The event runs through August 16. See www.wistatefair.com for details.

August 7-9—Third Ward Moon Festival at Catalano Square (310 E. Erie St.): The Museum of the Moon is back. Check out the 23-foot illuminated sculpture that’s captivated more than 30 million people around the world. In addition to the immersive experience, you’ll discover live music, interactive art, food and more. See www.historicthirdward.org for details.

August 9—Bloody Bourbon Sunday at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Grab your lawn chair and hit up this garden social featuring live music from Pupy Costello and the New Hiram Kings. Build your perfect Bloody Mary at the garnish station or try a smoked bourbon cocktail from the cash bar. Feel free to bring your own snacks to nosh during the 4-8 p.m. bash.

August 9—Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge Raised on Radio Tour at Bank Five Nine Main Stage at Wisconsin State Fair (640 S. 84th St.): What a lineup! Two legendary powerhouses bring their biggest hits to the State Fair with this 7:30 p.m. concert. See www.etix.com for tickets, including VIP packages.

August 9—Hello Kitty Night with the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field (1 Brewers Way): Come for the game, stay for the kitty! Nab a special theme-night ticket when the Brewers play the Mariners, and you’ll receive a Hello Kitty bobblehead (in an adorable Brew Crew uniform) as well Hello Kitty fun all night long. See the Theme Nights area of the ticket section at www.mlb.com/brewers for the special offer.

August 10—LGBTQ+ Disability (Virtual) Support Group via MKE LGBT Community Center: If you identify as LGBTQ+ and disabled, this virtual gathering serves up a great social experience. Lean, laugh, share and enjoy the company of others in the community. Everyone under the disability umbrella is welcome, including neurodivergent, chronically ill, and invisibly disabled people. Contact disability@mkelgbt.org for more information, including login information or see www.mkelgbt.org.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.