They/Them and Tired

It's Halloween in Milwaukee and the city is hopping. See my social calendar below for all sorts of spooky soirees sure to make memories. But first, let’s read a few emails from readers looking for a bit of neighborly advice.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m nonbinary, and I’m constantly being misgendered, even after I correct people. At 34, it’s become exhausting. I understand that using they/them pronouns can be awkward at first, and I try to give people the benefit of the doubt but it’s just getting to be annoying correcting people who should know better by now. How do I keep advocating for myself without burning out?

Thanks for All You Do,

They/Them/Tired

Dear Warrior,

First of all, let’s take a moment to honor the emotional labor you’re going through just existing in this day and age. Your exhaustion is valid, honey.

Remember that you don’t have to be the gender police 24/7. It’s okay to step back by setting boundaries with people. “I’ve already corrected you a few times. Please respect my pronouns.” It’s simple and direct. No apology necessary.

In addition, try to surround yourself with people who get it and respect your wishes so you’re not constantly fighting for air. Your identity is not up for debate, and your peace is just as important as your pronouns.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m a bi woman dating a man and my lesbian friends are giving me major shade; like I’ve betrayed the queer sisterhood or something. What do I do?

(Signed)

Bi & Dating a Guy

Dear Bi,

Bisexuality isn’t a part-time job, it’s a full-time fabulous reality. You don’t owe anyone your queer card because you’re dating a dude. Your attraction didn’t vanish, and you didn’t hand in your rainbow membership. If your friends can’t handle this nuance, educate them, and then hand them a mirror. They’re the ones being divisive, not you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 28—Rainbow Readers at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Love books? Come discuss your favorites during this 7-8 p.m. group. Connect with likeminded folks, make new friends and firm up your cold weather reading list.

October 30—Happy Birthday Fonzie at The Riverwalk (N. Riverwalk Way and E. Wells St.): Let’s wish a happy B-Day to the Bronze Fonz. Just in time for Henry Winkler’s 80th birthday, the 2 p.m. event includes cake, photo opportunities, prizes and more.

October 31—Leather & Daddies & Bears Halloween Bash at Kruz (354 W. National Ave.): Leather and daddies and bears … oh, my! Join me and my co-host Eddie Candelaria for this naughty night of devilish delights. We’ll give away more than $600 in cash prizes at the 10 p.m. costume contest. You’ll also find hot bartenders, sexy guests and more. Let’s make it a Halloween to remember at Kruz!

October 31—Walker’s Point Spooky Bar Crawl (at various locations): The local gayborhood gets a monstrous makeover with this eerie experience. Eight spooky stops, drink specials, prize and more make this a terrifying takeover of Walker’s Point. The creepy crawl starts at 7 p.m.

October 31 & November 1—Hocus Pocus in Concert with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at Bradley Symphony Center (212 W. Wisconsin Ave.): What happens with the Sanderson Sisters meet up with MSO? You get this delightful 7:30 p.m. concert performed alongside the family-friendly film. See mso.org for tickets.

November 1—80’s Ladies at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Join me, Ramona the Drag Queen and our special guests as we celebrate the ‘80s! This party kicks off at 6 p.m. the first Saturday of every month with your favorite songs and videos from the decadent decade. Then, party with us during the 7 p.m. drag show that includes 80’s trivia, prizes and more!

November 2—Closing Night Les Misérables at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Don’t miss this exciting production before it packs up and rolls on to the next city. A musical that captivated hearts for decades, this sensational show promises to leave its mark on your heartstrings for years to come. See marcuscenter.org for tickets.

