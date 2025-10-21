Third Wheel Feels Flat

Expand Ruthie Camp Wannakiki shirt

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

My best friend (who is straight) got engaged last month. I’m happy for him, but also bitter. I feel like I’m being left behind since I can’t find the right guy. Is that awful of me?

(Signed)

Third-Wheel Theo

Dear Wheelie,

You’re not awful, sugar booger. That’s just your inner Carrie Bradshaw, huddled in front of a laptop and whispering, “Where’s my Big?”

You’re allowed to feel the ache while applauding your friend’s big news. Just don’t let jealousy steal your joy. Your love story might be taking the scenic route, but trust me, it’s got better lighting, better hair and way more dramatic entrances.

Hang tight, doll face. Your leading man is warming up in the wings.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m tired of hookup culture and just want to find someone real. But dating apps feel hopeless as a gay man coming up on 40. How do people meet anyone these days? I mean truly meet and date and not just hookup?

Help!

Over It

Dear Over,

Dating apps are like sequin jumpsuits—they sparkle in theory, but chafe in practice. If you’re tired of the “wyd” crowd, you gotta fish in new waters. Community events. Volunteering. Book clubs (where they actually read books). Be bold but take breaks from dating (and searching) from time to time to take the pressure off yourself.

Just because everyone else is swiping doesn't mean you have to settle. Your Prince Charming might be shopping at Trader Joe’s, playing drag bingo or dropping off at Goodwill. Hey … he may even be the guy in the letter above!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 23—Absolut Drag Bingo at Pop (124 E. Wells St.): Come see why this bawdy night has been called the best drag bingo in the state! Swing by my 7 p.m. party where we play bingo for great prizes, enjoy Pop’s savory menu, sip frosty cocktails and enjoy free samples of Absolut—all while raising money for a local charity. This week, our hosting charity is Harmonic Harvest!

October 24—Halloween House Tour at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Pride Rides Wisconsin offers another great fundraiser with this tour of the city’s best-decorated Halloween houses. Your $10 donation to Pathfinders includes the bus tour, drinks and more. Meet at Harbor Room at 5 p.m. and get ready to be wowed!

October 25—Pittie Sweater Weather Get-Together at Ope Brewing Company (6751 W. National Ave.): It’s Pitbull Awareness Month and the folks at Friends of MADACC at Ope are celebrating with this fun 1-5 p.m. gathering. Bring your four-legged buddy and get ready for fun! Raffles, merchandise and more make the day extra special.

October 26—Walkers Point Mini Putt Putt at Various Locations: Gather your buds and set out for this memorable afternoon of day drinking, bar hopping and putt putt! Visit the nine participating bars, try their specialized putting green and you could win big! The tournament starts at noon but see the event’s Facebook page for registration details.

October 26—Lucy Darling: You’re Welcome at The Pabst Theater (144 E. Wells St.): The social-media darling strides into Cream City with her variety show that’s taking the country by storm. Featuring all the sass you’d expect, Lucy’s act also includes delightful doses of magic, mischief and music. Don’t miss the extravaganza when you nab seats at www.pabsttheatergroup.com.

October 27—LGBTQ+ Disability Support Group Virtual Meeting: A multi-age, peer-led group, this virtual discussion is for people who identify as LGBTQ+ and disabled. Share your stories, struggles and successes while making new contacts within the community. Email disability@mkelgbt.org for details and a meeting link to the 2:30 p.m. group.

October 28—Opening Night Les Misérables at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Considered one of the world’s most popular musicals, Les Mis rolls into the city with this incredible production. See why the critics are in love with spectacular tour when you purchase tickets via www.marcuscenter.org. But hurry! The legendary show closes on November 2.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.