Three “Things” for Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I think I’m addicted to porn. Is that a thing? I’m finding conflicting research on it. Anyway, I think am I. What should I do?

Thanks,

Spanky

Dear Spank It,

Is porn addiction a thing? How the hell do I know? Log off, put the cap back on the poppers, zip up your pants and call a therapist asap.

Dear Ruthie,

My girlfriend wants to celebrate our “Almost-3-Week Anniversary.” Is this a new thing I don’t know about? Have you heard about people doing this? Am I supposed to buy her something? Take her out to eat? What should I do?

Thanks,

Questioning Fool

Dear Fool,

What should you do? Run, my friend. Run like hell.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m seeing more and people kissing and making out while wearing their Covid masks. Kissing through their masks! That can’t be safe, right? Have you seen that? Is that a safe thing to do? I can’t imagine how it could be, but it seems to be becoming a thing. Is that a thing?

Sincerely,

Basic Barb

Dear Barb,

Making out while wearing Covid masks is a sign between two people to tell one another that they’re both members of a private club for idiots. Don’t join that club. If you don’t know someone well to enough to kiss them during a pandemic, then you shouldn’t be kissing them...with or without a mask, sugar.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 28—Virtual LGBTQ+ and Allies Career Fair: The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce offers another fantastic online event to help you be the best you can be. Whether you’re looking for a new job or simply interested in seeing which companies best fit your values, this 3-6 p.m. event gives you the opportunity to explore options with local hiring companies. The online job fair is free, but you need to register via the “Events” page at www.wislgbtchamber.com.

January 28—MPM Night In (A Virtual Event): Enjoy the Milwaukee Public Museum like never before with this 7-8 p.m. online happening. Geared toward adults, this interactive party includes a tour, trivia and more. Tickets are $10 per household for museum members; $15 per household for nonmembers. See www.mpm.edu/nightin for details.

January 29—"Dear Ruthie’s Dining with the Divas” at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Join me and my special guests for what’s been named Milwaukee’s best drag show. Get your groove on with beer, burgers, cocktails and queens during the 7 and 9 p.m. shows. Come for one or stay for both. Seating is limited, so make a reservation via www.hamburgermarys.com/mke, and I’ll see you there!

February 1—Project Q Virtual Hang Out: One of Milwaukee’s LGBT Community Center’s most popular programs goes cyber but keeps the focus on fun and friendship. This virtual drop-in get-together serves lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning and allied youth ages 13 to 24 every Monday and Thursday from 3-5 p.m. Email dwilliams@mkelgbt.org for more information, including the link.

February 1—Monday Happy Hour at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): Shake those Monday blues with a 3-7 p.m. happy hour featuring 2-for-1 cocktails. Doors open at noon, so if you work third shift, make this your Monday Funday hot spot. (And yes...Monday Funday is a thing now.)

