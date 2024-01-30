Wedding Crasher

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m thinking of proposing to my girlfriend at my brother’s wedding reception. I think it’s a great idea since my whole family will be there, partying and having a good time. Some other people think this is a bad idea. I think they’re wrong.

First off, I’ll do it after all the speeches, cake cutting, daddy-daughter dance, and all that stuff. Then, it’ll be my turn. Second, it’s a great way to amp-up the party later in the night. It just gives everyone another reason to celebrate.

Am I Wrong?

Stu

Dear Stu,

You’re wrong. You don’t get a “turn” as you say. It’s not your day. Second, you’re not thinking about your brother and his spouse. It’s their day and not yours in any way, shape or form.

Your plan has the potential for upsetting/ruining their day, so don’t go there. This little stunt could cause a lot of arguing and months (years?) of animosity between you and your brother (and his fiancée).

You want your proposal to be special for your girlfriend (and for you!). Don’t make her share that memory as part of someone else’s big day. Create your own big day with your proposal instead of jumping in on that of your brother and his spouse.

If all of this hasn’t convinced you yet, talk to your brother and his fiancée about your plan. See if they approve before springing anything on anyone at the reception.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

January 31—Winterfest Lake Geneva at Various Locations Throughout Lake Geneva: Celebrate the beauty of winter with this annual extravaganza. The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship takes center stage during the five-day event, but you’ll also enjoy bonfires on the beach, live music, food and more. See visitlakegeneva.com for details.

February 2—Opening Night “ Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding” at The Fitzgerald(1119 N. Marshall St.): If you’ve never attended this wild night of theater, dinner, drinks and dancing, you’ll want to nab tickets now. Join Tony and Tina at the altar, enjoy an Italian buffet at the reception and watch family fireworks erupt. Tony and Tina pack it up after February 8, so make your plans quickly. See pabsttheatergroup.com for more.

February 2—“Daybreak: The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow” at Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Musician and singer Joe Hite returns to Cream City, headlining this jaw-dropping, handclapping, toe-tapping tribute to the legendary Barry Manilow. If you’re a “Fanilow,” you won’t want to miss this 7:30 p.m. concert. See pabsttheatergroup.com for tickets.

February 3—Pet Expo MKE at State Fair Park/Wisconsin Exposition Center (8200 W. Greenfield Ave.): Formally known as the Great Lakes Pet Expo, this annual event promises all the furry fun it’s known for. From dogs and cats to reptiles, horses and rabbits, every pet has their needs addressed at this family-friendly expo. Join the fun from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but you’ll have to leave your four-legged buddy at home as personal pets are not allowed. Stroll over to petexpomke.com for more.

February 3—ABBA vs. Queen vs. Blondie at Mad Planet (533 E. Center St.): It’s back! This kick-ass themed dance party makes its return to Mad Planet. Don’t miss the 9 p.m. bash that promises a great time until bar close. Hit the dance floor and celebrate the tunes of these three music sensations all night long.

February 3 & 4—“The Golden Girls Special/Drag Parody” at Racine Theatre Guild (2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine): Purse String Productions moves its sold-out show to Racine for two performances. If you missed the all-original comedy this December, contact the box office at 262-633-4218 for a second chance to see the popular production. Dorothy (Dear Ruthie) Blanche (Dita Von), Rose (Brandon Herr) and Sophia (Marcee Doherty) can’t wait to thank you for being a friend.

February 7 – Ashley Gavin at Turner Hall (1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave.): Largely known for her podcast, “We’re Having Gay Sex,” comedian Ashley Gavin sets her hilarious sites on Brew Town with a 7 p.m. show. Check out the groundbreaking funny lady when you buy tickets at pabsttheatergroup.com.

