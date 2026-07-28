Welcome Readers!

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Hello, my little Ruthie Rooters! Thanks for stopping by once again! If you’re new here—what the hell took you so long?! But seriously, thanks for popping over. Be sure to check out my column every week with lots of happenings in and around Milwaukee, but you’ll also find some homespun advice for locals. Speaking of which, let’s read an email from a woman unsure if her bestie is Mrs. Right! Think my advice tracks? Would you suggest something else? Let me know at dearruthie@shepex.com today!

Dear Ruthie,

I'm a lesbian attracted to my best friend. It’s all exciting and confusing and weird. I don’t know what to do, but it’s still kind of exciting in a strange way. I don’t want to lose her friendship, but I also don’t want to lose out on a relationship that could last a lifetime. What if she feels the same way?

What should I do?

Friends First

Dear Friend,

Take comfort in the fact that many folks out there have been in a similar spot! Some work out; others, not so much.

You’re correct in that making the wrong move could damage the friendship, so it’s important you look before you leap. Before confessing your feelings, ask yourself one question: Do you genuinely have romantic feelings for her, or have you spent too much time romanticizing the fact that she knows your go-to order at Starbucks?

If your feelings are real, be honest with her. Set a time to talk seriously—don’t just blurt something out over cocktails in a loud bar or on the drive home. The friendship might evolve into something beautiful; or it might get awkward. Awkward is ok. Know that this is a risk you’re taking and only speak to her when you’re ready to take that risk.

Life's too short to spend years staring lovingly across a pizza wondering what could have been with the lady of your dreams. Take the chance when you’ve given it a lot of thought and you’re ready.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

July 29—Community Night at Eldr & Rime (2300 N. Mayfair Road): The MKE LGBT Community Center serves up these popular community nights where local restaurants give back. Simply enjoy a sensational dinner at Eldr & Rime and the restaurant will donate 10% back to the center! Just be sure to mention the community center when you place your order.

July 30—Absolut Drag Queen Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Cream City Foundation sponsors 10 rounds of bawdy bingo alongside great prizes, pizza, mac-and-cheese and more. Order up some frosty beverages before I start yanking balls at 7 p.m.

August 1—Closing Night Mean Girls at Greendale High School Auditorium (6801 Southway): This local theater group has been wowing audiences for decades. See why when you take in this final 4 p.m. production. Visit www.greendaletheatre.org for tickets.

August 2—Walker’s Point Putt Putt Classic at Various Locations: Don’t miss out on this crazy tradition that’s become quite the staple in the city. Grab some friends and register for the bar crawl with a twist. Play a hole of mini golf at each pub and you could end up the winner. Register at Fluid, D.I.X., Woody’s, Walker’s Pint or any of the other five participating bars throughout Walker’s Point at noon. Best of all, proceeds go to Vivent Health!

August 3—The Princess Concert at The Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): If you love the music from classics like Frozen, Wicked, Beauty & the Beast, The Wizard of Oz and dozens of other magical films, you’ll adore this 3:30 p.m. concert. Purchase tickets to the all-ages event at www.axs.com.

August 4—Queer Quiet Night at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.): Enjoy a cozy atmosphere where you can unwind, chat and make new connections (or simply chill and exist) in a spot where you’re truly understood. Soft lighting and a calm vibe make the space perfect for reading, coloring, puzzles and great conversation. The night runs 5:30-7 p.m.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.