What Have You Done Today to Make You Feel Proud?

No Pridefest? No Pride Parade? No problem! We’re all missing the lakefront and downtown parties we’ve come to know and love, but you can still celebrate the hell outta Pride! From rooftop dances and beach bashes to shopping excursions and celebrity performances, Milwaukee is loaded with opportunities for Pride-filled fun. In fact, there’s so much going on in Brew City, I’m going to skip my advice column this week in favor of an extra special Pride Social Calendar. Check it out, then grab a friend or two and head out for a great time!

Ruthie’s Special Pride Social Calendar

June 3—“Celebrate Pride! Get Certified” Lunch & Learn: The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this online event, helping you certify your business as an LGBT Enterprise. Whether you’re a business owner, a corporate professional or someone simply interested in learning more about this certification, this free course is sure to set you on your way to success. See the Upcoming Events area of www.wislgbtchamber.com to register for the noon to 1 p.m. ZOOM session.

June 3—Ladies’ Night Summer Fun at Downtown Menomonee Falls (Intersection of Main and Appleton): Shop till you drop when 15 local vendors open their doors and hit the streets for an evening of shopping, noshing, drinking and more. Hit the galleries, museums, boutiques and other hot spots during the 4-8 p.m. party.

June 3 through June 6—Pride Week Celebration at This Is It (418 E. Wells St.): Milwaukee’s landmark LGBTQ+ bar kicks off June 3 with “RuPaul’s Drag Race” darling Jasmine Masters and a 9 p.m. meet-and-greet party. See the bar’s social media pages for details regarding other guest appearances throughout the weekend, including Widow Von Du, Nina West, Jake Dupree and Jackie Beat. Nab your tickets at www.thisisitbar.ticketleap.com.

June 4—Jukebox Bingo at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Check out the game night that has all of Milwaukee talking. A little bit country, a little bit rock and roll and a whole lotta fun, this name-that-tune mash-up takes bingo to a new level. Every night is ladies’ night at this friendly downtown hot spot but guys are welcome anytime as well.

June 5—Washington Heights Neighborhood-Wide Rummage Sale (W. Washington Blvd. and N. 55th St.): Grab your mask and your cash and visit this neighborhood rummage! Sales start at 8 a.m. throughout the popular Washington Heights area.

June 5—Saturday Pride Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Kick off the weekend with brunch where it’s time to eat, drink and be Mary! I host two seatings (noon and 2 p.m.), featuring Debbie Fox (from “Camp Wannakiki” Season 2), America Powers (from “Camp Wannakiki” Season 3) and Cream City doll Becky E. Hall. Enjoy the popular brunch menu, bottomless mimosas, family-friendly drag shows (with a pinch of sass) and more but be sure to make a reservation at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

June 5—Kenosha Pride Benefit Show at Rhode Theater (514 56th St., Kenosha): Take in this all-ages show while raising money for Kenosha Pride (held in October). Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. The night includes a $5 door charge, but you may end up winner of the 50/50 raffle or take home one of the raffle prizes!

June 5—Rooftop Pride Party at Mary’s Rooftop Bar (730 S. Fifth St.): Milwaukee’s only LGBT rooftop bar is open for summer (and Pride) fun! Join the party at 3 p.m., featuring Mary’s famous Rooftop Tea, music and dancing as well as a 7 p.m. concert by the pop/disco band Lauryl Sulfate and Her LOL (Ladies of Leisure).

June 5 & June 6—Fat D.I.X. Pride Beach Party at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): The staffs at D.I.X. and Fat Daddy’s are teaming up for a helluva pride party! America’s drag superstar Jaida Essence Hall hosts the craziness, featuring the city’s top entertainers, music, dancing and food. The rainbow bash starts Saturday at 8 p.m. and continues with Sunday brunch at 2 p.m. (doors open at noon). Needless to say, the good times continue all day long so stop by and let your true colors fly.

June 9—Virtual FAB (Older Adult) Support Group: The gang at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center hosts this free Google discussion for those 50 and older. Come talk about your week, topics of concern or simply listen in and make a few new friends. The discussion begins at 6 p.m., but a facilitator is online at 5:30 to help with technical problems. Log onto www.meet.google.com/emg-vgwe-nrp to join.

