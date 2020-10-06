What If Your Friends Don’t Like Him?

Dear Ruthie is sponsored by C3 Designs. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. You can read past columns here.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m in love with a self-proclaimed nerd. He loves all things sci-fi, likes anime and is a cosplay fan. Plus, he’s super cute, funny, smart and sexy. He treats me well, and I think we might have a great future together. The problem is my group of friends. His friends treat me great, but my friends think he’s weird and give him the cold shoulder. To their point, he doesn’t really fit in with our group, but I don’t care because I love him. How can I balance my new boyfriend and my friends?

Thanks Girl,

Friendless but Fancy Free

Dear Fancy,

Sounds to me like you don’t have much of a problem at all! You’ve got a helluva a guy who makes you happy, you’re meeting new friends, and you’re exploring new interests. If your friends can’t see that, then perhaps they were not particularly good friends to begin with.

Take a break from your friends and explore this new relationship a bit. Get to know his friends better. In time, see if your buddies don’t come around. If they don’t, you may want to have a word with them about your feelings regarding your new honey, and what you need them to do to welcome this guy into your group. If they won’t budge, it may be time to make some new friends.

In the meantime, let your geek flag fly, snuggle up to your little nerd and make some sexy magic, sugar pie!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

October 7—Virtual Autumn Wine, Cheese & Chocolate Pairing Class (hosted by Indulgence Chocolatiers): Chocolate expert and shop owner, Julie Waterman hosts this FB Live event that promises to jazz up your week. Call 414-223-0123 to reserve your menu kit, consisting of three bottles of wine and corresponding cheese and chocolates. The $70 kits allow you and 3 friends to enjoy the pairings live with Julie at 8 p.m. Learn a bit, drink a bit and nosh a bit, all from the comfort of your own home.

October 9—Big Night Out Virtual Gala & Auction (hosted by Milwaukee LGBT Community Center): This annual event has gone digital! Tune into the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center’s Facebook or YouTube Live event and celebrate National Coming Out Day like never before. I’m so excited to host this 6-9 p.m. evening that celebrates our history, while raising money for the center. Enjoy local entertainers, speakers, auction items and so much more.

October 10 & 11—Wisconsin Rummage-O-Rama Antiques & Flea Market at State Fair Products Pavilion (640 S. 84th St.): Take antiquing to a new level when you hit this 32,000 square-foot flea-market fantasy. From antiques and collectibles to handmade jewelry and other crafts, the goods offered here are a shopaholic’s dream come true. Door open at 9 a.m.; close at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

October 14—Bottomless Rosé Night at Saint Kate–The Arts Hotel (139 E. Kilbourne Ave.): Can’t get enough rosé? Stop by this downtown hot spot and get your fill during a happy hour for the books. For only $30, you’ll indulge in all the rosé you little heart wants. Take advantage of this 4 to 6 p.m. special at the heated outdoor patio or impressive Lobby Bar.

October 14—Trivia on the Roof with Sylvia Nyxx at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Are you smarter than a drag queen? Find out at trivia night at Mary’s rooftop bar. Relish the last of summer in the city with trivia, prizes, drinks and food...all under the watch of kooky queen Sylvia Nyxx.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com. Catch her on social media, too! Facebook: Dear Ruthie, Instagram RuthieKeester and Twitter @DearRuthie.