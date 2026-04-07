When Cute Ain’t Cute

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Thanks for stopping by my little digital home at Shepherd Express. If you’re new here, check out my advice column below followed by the week’s social calendar of happenings in and around Milwaukee. If you’re a regular reader, thanks and welcome back!

Dear Ruthie,

My straight friends call my relationship “cute,” and it’s driving me crazy. WTF? I’m a 28-year-old woman. At this point, there’s nothing “cute” about having a live-in partner for 3 years. It’s a relationship. I get the feelings it’s because I’m a lesbian, so my relationship isn’t serious or valuable to them. It pisses me off. What can I do to correct their perception of me and my relationship?

Help!

Desperate Diane

Dear Desperate,

“Cute” is what you say about puppies, novelty mugs and butt dimples—not someone’s adult relationship. Your irritation is valid. You deserve the same respect given to any other couple who shares a home, a life and a future. Your love is not a phase, novelty or party trick, after all. It’s a huge part of your life!

There’s a good chance that your friends mean no harm, but the impact of their words matter more than their intention where this is concerned. The next time the word “cute” is used to define your relationship, let them know you’d rather they not use that term. Explain that the word “cute” makes you feel your relationship is less than and not particularly serious. Remind your friends that your relationship is, indeed, serious and successful and just at valuable as any other.

When gently corrected in this matter, most people learn, change and grow. If they can’t, however, that’s good to know. Request and expect better language; it shapes how you’re seen

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 9—TGNC Support Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.):

If you’re over 18 and identify under the trans umbrella, this 6 p.m. meeting may be for you! Gender non-conforming, genderqueer, non-binary and trans folx are more than welcome. Topics are chosen by the group during the meeting and may include issues such as safety, resources and healing.

April 9—Absolut Drag Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Join me for 10 rounds of free bingo while supporting a local charity! It happens every Thursday at this Walker’s Point hot spot. The fun starts at 7 p.m. with this week’s hosting charity, Women’s Voices MKE. See www.popwalkerspoint.com for reservations.

April 11—Doggy Day at Deer District (333 W. Juneau Ave.): Grab your fur baby and get ready for a day of fun! Free and open to the public, the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. event includes a marketplace, food, beverages and so much more. A benefit for Winston’s Wishes animal rescue, the day is one you and your four-legged friend won’t want to miss.

April 11—Pride Night A Rockin’ Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Amp up your theater experience with this rainbow-clad night at Skylight! Enjoy a lively pre-show party, cocktails, appetizers, entertainment and more before taking a fantastic production. Simply use PRIDE2526 as the discount code when ordering tickets at www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

April 12—Milwaukee Makers Market “Celebrate Milwaukee Day” at Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive): More than 50 makers, bakers, artists and businesses help you raise a toast to the city with this 10 a.m. marketplace. Enjoy free admission until 4 p.m., food trucks and more.

April 12—Castaways April Showers/It’s Raining Men Beer Bust at Woody’s (1579 S. Second St.): Get absolutely soaking wet during this 3-7 p.m. bash. Not only can you expect raffles, shots and friendly faces, but you won’t want to miss the sexy-chest contest or the wet T-shirt contest. Wear leather or go shirtless and you’ll receive a few extra raffle tickets.

April 14—Song Sung Blue Documentary Viewing at Oriental Theater (2230 N. Farwell Ave.): If you haven’t seen the documentary that inspired the popular film, now is your chance! Enjoy the heartwarming story of Lightning and Thunder as told in their own words during the 6:30 p.m. showing.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.