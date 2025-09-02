When Gay Apps Aren’t the Answer

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I am a gay man who finds himself dating again at the age of 52. All the gay guys I meet on the apps seem to be 21, unemployed and allergic to punctuation. I’m confused. Where are all of the grownups?

Sincerely

Wondering Wonder

Dear Wonder,

All the grownups are at home on their couches, sipping wine while binging The Gilded Age. Oh, and they’re just as confused by younger guys as you.

Cruising the dating apps can feel like you just walked into a party that you weren’t invited to, but they’re not your only option (although, there are dating apps geared to men of a certain age if you’d like to check them out). Consider volunteering with an LGBTQ+ organization, join a queer book club or consider a few of the events in my social column below. (You’ll find one event that may be of particular interest to you.)

Most important, know that you’re not alone in your quest for love later in life. Keep the faith, trust in the universe and believe in yourself, and happiness is sure to follow.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

September 4—Pride in Prevention at Wauwatosa Public Library (7725 W. North Ave.): This 4-hour resource fair focuses on mental health, connection and support for the LGBTQ+ community. Starting at 3:30 p.m., panel discussions, presentations and materials spotlight suicide prevention and creating safe spaces.

September 5—Art on the Plaza at Centennial Plaza (7525 W. Greenfield Ave.): The City of West Allis hosts this eighth annual nod to the arts. Enjoy exhibits, performances and more from 5-8 p.m. Can’t make it on the 5th? Check out the arts showcase at Inspiration Studios (1500 S. 73rd St.) the following day.

September 5 & 6—TosaFest at The Village (7615 W. State St.): Combine five beer gardens and three music stages with a marketplace, food court and fish fry, and you get this popular street fest. Check out the cheese-curd-eating contest (sign me up!), kid zone, Oktoberfest celebration and more, but be sure to visit www.wauwatosavilliage.org for schedules and details on the two-day bash.

September 6—;80s Ladies at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Join me, Ramona the Drag Queen and Shannon Dupree as we celebrate everyone’s favorite decade with music, videos and more. The ‘80s party starts at 1 p.m. with a fast and fun ‘80s drag show at 2 p.m. Take a chance on ‘80s trivia while sipping on specialty cocktails and snacking on finger foods.

September 7—Bubbles & Beauties Drag Bunch at La Cage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): If you haven’t heard yet, La Cage is doing brunch now! Join some of the city’s top talents alongside mimosas, bloody Marys and all your favorite brunch bites. Doors open at noon with the gals hitting the stage at 1 p.m.

September 7—MKE Cake Potluck at Story Hill Firehouse (407 N. Hawley Road): Milwaukee’s only cake walk is back at it with this second installment of the popular (and yummy) day! It’s simple: Grab a ticket at www.eventbrite.com and arrive at the noon event with a cake (homemade or purchased) and serving utensils. After a laugh-filled afternoon, you’ll leave with a box loaded with different cake slices! A cash bar, great music and friendly participants make this an event you won’t want to miss.

September 7—I Can Go on Singing at Sunset Playhouse (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): What happens when Judy Garland stops by a bar in 1969 Brooklyn? A spirited night of song, story and success! The team at Fiddlin’ Theatrical produces this new musical that runs through September 13. Stop by www.sunsetplayhouse.com for details.

September 9—FAB Discussion Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (315 W. Court St.): Are you 50 and better? Looking to meet new people who share your life experiences, future hopes and current concerns? This friendly group meets every Tuesday at 1p.m. for mixing, mingling and more. No RSVP required, simply drop by the center for the lively discussion.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.