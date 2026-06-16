When He Waves a Red Flag, Move On!

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Dear Ruthie,

I keep finding myself drawn to the same type of person—awesome at first, but emotionally unavailable once things start getting serious. Then, things take a huge nosedive, and the guy either breaks up with me or ghost me or whatever. Needless to say, the relationship comes to a pretty abrupt ending.

I tell myself that I need to choose differently, but I end up in the same situation over and over again. What the hell am I doing wrong? How do I break this pattern and start making better choices in dating?

Sincerely,

Lonely Guy

Dear Guy,

You don’t state your age, but this could be a matter of simply being new dating and not being sure what you’re looking for in a partner. Regardless, start making sure that your potential dream boat has enough in common with you. Don’t focus on a love of tacos or a similar Spotify playlist; instead, explore an interest in the arts, similar views on politics, future goals, etc.

Watch for red flags early on. If someone is hot-and-cold, vague or allergic to feelings, that’s a warning sign. Red flags are not challenges. You’re not a therapist, honey, and this is not a rescue mission.

In summary, look for guys with solid similar interests and take note of red flags early on and you’ll be more likely to find Mr. Right.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 18—Later Life Lesbians Discussion Group at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. First St.): If you’re dealing with coming out later in life, this friendly support group might be a great fit for you. The free group gathers every third Thursday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m.

June 19—Opening Night Reefer Madness: The Musical at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Outskirts Theatre Co. serves up this hilarious parody of 1930s propaganda films. See why this musical has remained a cult favorite for decades when you purchase tickets at www.outskirtstheatre.org. Hurry! The exciting run closes June 28.

June 19-21—The Big Gay Pride Market at Alliant Energy Center (1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison): Take a road trip to Mad City for this three-day marketplace that puts a spotlight on artists, crafters and others. Enjoy live performances, a night market, a pageant, bingo and more. See www.thebiggaymarketllc.com for schedules and details.

June 20—Summer Ope-stice Makers Market at Ope! Brewing Co. (6749 W. National Ave.): Shop till you drop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at this delightful, dog-friendly spot. Talented creators, artists and makers fill the huge Ope! space with their best offerings, while the bar staff is ready to serve you plenty of cold brews, seltzers and more.

June 20—The Pride Bar Crawl at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Visit the hottest LGBTQ+ bars in town when you join this rainbow-clad pub crawl. Enjoy drink specials at every bar, food discounts at participating restaurants, prizes and more when you buy tickets at www.crawlwith.us/milwaukee/pride/#tickets.

June 20—Absolut Drag Queen Bingo for Courage+ at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): The gang at Pop is serving up drag bingo on Saturdays in addition to the popular Thursday bingo shows. Don’t miss the 1 p.m. fun as the bar raises money for Courage+. See www.popwalkerspoint.com to save yourself a seat. Get there early to order some of Pop’s incredible pizza, mac and cheese, or appetizers.

June 20—"Bosom Buddies: Proud as Hell” at LaCage Nite Club (801 S. Second St.): Join Karen Valentine and Maple Veneer alongside their special guests as they keep the pride love flowing. This popular show starts at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour at 4 p.m.

June 24—Karaoke with Roxie Beane at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Be nice or leave! That’s the motto of this friendly women’s bar in the heat of Walker’s Point. Join Roxie for a song or two (or three or four), or simply order up a frosty pint, sit back and enjoy the show!

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.