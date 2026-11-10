When Parenting Becomes Prying

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I’m 24 and my parents still treat me like I’m a teenager. They’re supportive of me being gay, but they don’t respect my independence. My mom calls me constantly, checking on me and often criticizes me for things like staying out late, dressing a certain way or not taking overtime at my job.

My dad seems to think I’m not smart enough to pay my rent or bills on time or take care of my car. He wants to give input on every decision in my life. Not sure if it’s because I’m a woman or what.

I love both of my parents but sometimes they seem to not want to cut the cord as they say.

Help!

Adult-ish Annie

Dear Adult,

Welcome to adulthood; the only place where parents love you dearly and drive you nuts at the same time. Sometimes you simply have to teach people how to relate to the adult version of you.

If your mother criticizes your social life, for instance, maybe pull back a little on what you share with her. I’m not telling you to ghost the woman; however, pick and choose what you tell her.

Secondly, make small decisions without asking permission. Try telling your dad, “I appreciate your concern, but I’m good. Or, perhaps, “Ive decided I’m going to do things this way.”

Remember independence doesn’t mean you stop needing your parents. It means you simply rely on them for different things. They need to see you in a new light, so start taking baby steps away from home and things will gradually get better. No matter what, remember that they love you and only want the best for you.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 13—Opening Night Big: The Musical at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): See the Tom Hanks movie come to life in this delightful musical that wonderfully kicks off the holiday season. The enchanting production runs through December 27, so be sure to nab tickets today via www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

November 13—The Big Gala at The Pfister Hotel (424 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Broadway stars Stephanie Park and Gregory Treco (from Hamilton and other productions) cap off this fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee. The gala includes dinner, cash bar, raffles and more. See www.bbbsmilwaukee.org for details and tickets.

November 13—Drag Queen Bingo at Fat Daddy’s (120 W. National Ave.): Join Miss Spencer and the Milwaukee Golden Girls for an 8 p.m. night of bingo, prizes, booze, beer and more! Help support Purse String Productions (the team behind the Golden Girls Annual Drag Special) while you kick off the weekend with laughs.

November 13-15—Wisconsin Leather Pride 2026 at Best Western Plus (5105 S. Howell Ave.): From vendors and bootblacks to seminars and demonstrations, this year’s leather pride weekend is sure to be one for the books! Don’t miss your chance to mix, mingle and make new connections within this exciting community. Stop by www.wisconsinleatherpride.com for details, including hotel information.

November 14—Patti LaBelle at Genesee Theatre (203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan, IL): Grammy-winner Patti LaBelle brings her legendary powerhouse vocals to Illinois with this one-night-only performance. Enjoy her biggest hits during the 7:30 p.m. concert when you order tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.

November 14—Boy Band Party with Boy Mob at The Argo (334 E. Silver Spring Dr.): Boy Mob is billed as the “ultimate boy-band experience.” The high-energy, all-live concert pays homage to all your favorite bands, including *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, One Direction, Jonas Brothers, New Kids on the Block and others. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the concert beginning at 8 p.m. See www.eventbrite.com for tickets.

November 17—Opening Night Heist at Milwaukee Rep (108 E. Wells St.): You don’t want to miss this exciting production that combines the mystery of a whodunnit with the fun of a crime caper. Experience the comedy, suspense and top-secret intrigue before the show closes December 20. See www.milwaukeerep.com for tickets and details.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.