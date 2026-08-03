When the Fireworks Cease

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Dear Ruthie,

My husband and I have been together for 17 years, but our conversations have come down to what to watch on TV, what to make for dinner, and what brand toilet paper to buy. How do we get our spark back?

Thanks,

Restless Ron

Dear Ronny,

If you’re still arguing about toilet paper after 17 years, I think it’s safe to say that the butterflies that were once in your stomachs have officially migrated.

Don’t focus on recreating your first date. After all, you were likely nervous, had less money and made questionable fashion choices. Instead, consider creating new experiences together. Take a dance or cooking class. Pack some snacks and road trip to Madison or Chicago. Play hooky and go for nachos and margaritas at noon.

Most important, start flirting again. Leave each other little notes. Send romantic cards in the mail. Pass compliments back and forth like a bottle of poppers. Remember sometimes love is a quiet thing. There aren’t always fireworks, and that’s ok. The next time you buy your fancy schmancy toilet paper, give your hubby a kiss on the cheek and remember why you fell in love in the first place.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

August 3—The Princess Concert at Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): Call your royal court together and savor the music from Frozen, Wicked, Beauty & the Beast, The Wizard of Oz and dozens of other magical films. Purchase tickets to the 3:30 p.m. concert via www.axs.com.

August 7-9—Third Ward Moon Festival at Catalano Square (310 E. Erie St.): Check out the 23-foot illuminated sculpture that’s captivated more than 30 million people around the world. In addition to the immersive experience, you’ll discover live music, interactive art, food and more. See www.historicthirdward.org for details.

August 9—Wynonna Judd & Melissa Etheridge Raised on Radio Tour at Bank Five Nine Main Stage at Wisconsin State Fair (640 S. 84th St.): Two legendary powerhouses bring their biggest hits to the State Fair with this incredible 7:30 p.m. concert. See www.etix.com for tickets, including numerous VIP packages.

August 13—Opening Night Disaster! The (70s) Musical at Bombshell Studio Theatre (19700 W. Bluemound Rd.): What happens when you combine ‘70s disco with the disaster-film genre? You get this hilarious production from Bombshell Theatre. Come ready to relish all the kooky nostalgia you can handle after securing seats at www.bombshellrtheatre.org.

August 15—Tori Amos “In Times of Dragons Tour” at Riverside Theater (116 W. Wisconsin Ave.): One of the more prolific performers of our time returns to Cream City with a stop on her latest tour. Tori Amos’ extraordinary work has spanned decades, consistently receiving critical acclaim, and you’ll quickly see why when you nab seats via www.axs.com.

August 20—Boi Bingo at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. 2nd St.): Easton Boyd hosts a 7 p.m. evening of games, prizes and drink specials every Monday. Head downstairs to The Den for this change-of-pace night but get there early to order up some tasty grub from the grill.

August 22—Pride Ride to Fight MS at Harbor Room (117 E. Greenfield Ave.): The local LGBTQ+ motorcycle group invites everyone to join them on the fight against Multiple Sclerosis with this friendly 10 a.m. ride. Don’t have a bike? Join the fun when you follow along in your car.

August 27—Older Adult Drop-In Day at MKE LGBT Community Center (161 S. 1st St.): Growing older doesn’t mean growing lonely. Meet friendly faces, make new friends and enjoy great conversations during this weekly meet up. Drop by the center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for snacks, card games and more. Visit www.mkelgbt.org for a complete schedule of activities.

August 30—Dog Days at Deer District Farmers Market at Fiserv Forum (1111 Vel R Phillips Ave.): If you haven’t been to the popular market yet, this special day is a great reason to check it out. Stop by the MADACC booth from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for pup-friendly merch and help improve the lives of four-legged fur babies throughout the city.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.