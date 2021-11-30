Why Can’t I Get Lucky in Cream City?

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.

Dear Ruthie,

I have a few buddies who seem to have no trouble finding guys to hook up with…ever. It’s like they just walk into a gay bar, and they instantly find someone to take home for a little adult fun. Most interesting of all, the guys they find are hot! I don’t think I got that lucky even when I was a young twink. What am I doing wrong?

(Signed)

Clueless in Cudahy

Dear Cudahy,

Lower your standards. No, no, no. I’m kidding, of course. There could be any number of factors going on. Perhaps your friends exude a certain confidence when walking into a bar. Maybe they have the gift of gab. Perhaps they have “game” when talking to men. Who knows?

Start by asking them what they do to attract potential partners. Ask them for a few tips on how you might improve your chances with men.

Most important, simply be happy with yourself! Nothing is hotter than a bit of self-confidence, humor and overall friendliness. Find comfort in yourself and you’re more likely to find Mr. Right (or even Mr. Right Now).

In the end, I’d suggested thinking less about what your buddies are doing in their bedrooms. Know that you’re not going to find true happiness in a one-nighter. Focus on you, and not what other guys think about you. I promise that happiness will follow.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

December 1—Grand Opening “Mary” Christmas Pop-Up Bar at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): The team at Hamburger Mary’s decked the halls of Hunty’s for a pop-up you’ve got to see to believe. Classy meets kitschy where mulled wine, peppermint martinis and other specialties keep spirits bright. The pop-up is open all month, giving you time to take in the (silly) splendor of the season.

December 4—A Christmas Carol at Milwaukee Repertory Theater (108 E. Wells St.): A tradition in Cream City, this popular production runs through Dec. 24 and promises a wonderful wintry experience for all. This year’s show features Kevin Kantor (The Legend of Georgia McBride) as Ghost of Christmas Past, a role traditionally played by a cis woman. Don’t miss this exciting change in casting when you reserve tickets at www.milwaukeerep.com.

December 5—Milwaukee Krampusnacht at The Bavarian Bierhaus (700 W. Lexington Blvd.): Get ready for one of the city’s craziest, wildest, bawdiest holiday parties yet! This kooky celebration includes music, food and beverages, but what really makes this bash one for the books is the Krampusnacht parade and Krampus holiday marketplace. The craziness starts at 4 p.m. but lasts well into the night. Have you been a good boy or girl? Let Krampus decide!

December 5—“Homo for the Holidays with Lizzie Bordeaux & Friends” at LaCage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Give Jack Frost the brush off when you enjoy this cute, cozy variety show from everyone’s favorite little elf, Lizzie Bordeaux. Mix and mingle when the doors open at 4 p.m. but grab a good seat for the 6 p.m. holiday revue.

December 7—Opening Night The Golden Girls Christmas Show: A Drag Parody at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Purse Strings Production serves up this all-new Christmas delight. Dorothy (Dear Ruthie), Blanche (Dita Von), Rose (Brandon Herr) and Sophia (Miss Birdee) bring the laughs while Hamburger Mary’s brings the yum! (Your ticket includes dinner, the show and dessert.) Written by Anthony Torti and directed by Bobby Sharon, the production ends Dec. 23 but performances sell fast. See www.brownpapertickets.com (2021 Golden Girls Holiday Parody Show) for tickets soon.

December 8—Opening Night Ella Meets Mel at Sunset Playhouse/Sidenotes Cabaret (700 Wall St., Elm Grove): Usher in the season with this change-of-pace cabaret show honoring the music of Ella Fitzgerald and Mel Torme. Don’t miss this delightful take on two jazz legends as this event runs through Dec. 12. See www.sunsetplayhouse.com for tickets.

