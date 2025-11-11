Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

As we step deeper into autumn, the city is buzzing with activities, shows, meetings and other events sure to brighten gloomy days and put you in great spirits. Enjoy fall with a show, a night on the town, a mixer or any of the great gatherings listed in my social calendar below. First, however, let’s read an email from a reader. It’s a reminder to treat one another with the respect, compassion and love we all hope to receive in return

Dear Ruthie,

I’ve been on HRT for a year. I’m happy, but I still struggle with the feeling of not being “feminine enough.” Does that make sense? I don’t know how else to describe it. Do you think that this feeling will ever really go away?

Thanks,

Feeling Like a 5

Dear Beautiful,

You’re not a 5; you’re a 10! You are beautiful. Never forget that.

I’m not a trans person, so please take that into consideration in regard to this reply, but if you ask me (and you did), femininity isn’t a finish line. It’s not about hair length or hips, or whether you cry during dog commercials (though, honestly, same).

That “not enough” feeling? That’s society’s nonsense whispering at you. Shut it down. You are already radiant. You are already beautiful. Keep being you, take your time. You don’t owe anyone a performance. You’re not auditioning for life; you’re living it—beautifully.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

November 13—Absolut Drag Queen Bingo at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): Grab a seat at the drag bingo that has the city talking! Always benefitting a local charity, this bawdy night includes a round of Jukebox Bingo as well as the infamous Gives Good Head game. I kickoff the fun at 7 p.m. but try to get there early and check out Pop’s menu and craft cocktails.

November 14—Mr., Miss & Rising Star LaCage Pageant at La Cage Niteclub (801 S. Second St.): Celebrate the royal court of LaCage during this 9 p.m. pageant. Not only will you experience an evening of glamor, but you’ll be treated to numerous performances from past LaCage winners. Dress to impress and come ready to party because this is one pageant that consistently brings the house down.

November 14 & 15—Speak at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): Presented by Nova Linea Contemporary Dance, this exciting production delves into thoughts and emotions people tend to keep to themselves. Experience the art of dance like never before when you purchase tickets at www.marcuscenter.org.

November 14 through 16—Wisconsin Leather Pride Weekend at The Royce Hotel (5311 S. Howell Ave.): Join the state’s leather community during this weekend of fun, workshops, social events, competitions and more! Meet the friendly faces of Wisconsin as well all the folks visiting from nearby states when you check out the activities and programs offered at www.wisconsinleatherpride.com.

November 15—Pride Night for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Skylight Music Theatre (158 N. Broadway): Brighten up your week with this jaw-dropping production of a Broadway favorite. Your Pride Night ticket includes access to my 6 p.m. pre-show bash, including complimentary bites, a drink ticket, vendor area and various performances. You’ll also get top seating for the musical (7:30 p.m.). Order tickets at www.skylightmusictheatre.org, use the code “Pride2526” for the special offer, and I’ll see you at the Skylight!

November 16—Grease Drag Brunch at The Bur Oak (2262 Winnebago St., Madison): Take a drive to Mad Town for a hand-jivin’, hula-hoopin, grease-lightin’ brunch! Sing along to the tunes you love most over an eye-opening menu during the 1 p.m. event. Whether you’re a Pink Lady or a T-Bird, head over to www.theburoakmadison.com for reservations.

November 16—Bi Café at Anodyne Coffee Roasting (224 W. Bruce St.): De-stress, decompress and converse in the bi+ universe. A great way to make new friends, this 9 a.m. gathering takes place in The Lab (the southwest corner of the café). Buy a cup of joe and mix and mingle until 11 a.m.

