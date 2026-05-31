Your Pride-Month Calendar

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Holy moly! It’s pride, and the city is hopping with all the rainbow-colored fun my little heart can handle! There’s so much going on, I’m going to forgo my advice column to share all the details with you. I’ll be back next month with advice to the lovelorn, but until then let’s celebrate pride like only Milwaukee can!

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

June 4, 5 & 6 –Pridefest Milwaukee at Summerfest Grounds (200 N. Harbor Drive): Welcome to one of the best pride celebrations in the country! From daytime fun to nighttime raves, there’s nothing like pride in Cream City. Dance, shop, eat, drink, learn, laugh, share and revel in our community during the three-day extravaganza. Find everything you need to know about Pridefest at www.pridefest.com.

June 4-7—Pop Pride at Pop (124 W. National Ave.): This Walker’s Point hot spot hosts a pride party every day of the week! Join me for the ultimate drag bingo (6/4), featuring double the prizes and triple the queens. Friday night (6/5), meet Joey Jay from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” during a RuPaul viewing party and drag show. Saturday (6/6) offers an art/plant fair during the day with DJs at night. Check out Sunday’s after-parade bash, too!

June 5—Pride Night at the Traveling Beer Garden at Cooper Park (8701 W. Chambers St.): The Friends of Cooper Park are toasting pride week, and you’re invited. Raise a pint to pride during the 6 p.m. event and help raise money for local LGBTQ+ organizations.

June 6—Ride with Pride at Davidson Park (3725 W Juneau Ave.): Join the world’s largest LGBTQ+ motorcycle run when you take part in this annual event. Register at 10:30 a.m. before the ride starts at noon. The police-escorted route takes in the sights of the city before concluding at the Harley Davidson museum. See www.ridewithpridemke.com for details.

June 7 – Milwaukee Pride Parade (Second and National Ave. to Scott St. and Seeboth St.): You don’t want to miss this incredible parade! It steps off at 2 p.m., and the good times run all afternoon. I’m emceeing the LaCage/Fluid/Walker’s Pint Main Stage at Second and National, so stop by and say “Hi.” Don’t miss the street party afterward.

June 9—Opening Night & Juliet at Marcus Performing Arts Center (929 N. Water St.): What happens when Juliet flips the switch at the end of Romeo and Juliet? Find out during this hilarious musical. Featuring today’s hit songs, the popular show makes Milwaukee its home through June 14. Nab seats at www.marcuscenter.org.

June 10—Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce Coffee Connection at Milwaukee City Hall (200 E. Wells St.): Connect with likeminded business owners when you grab a cup of joe during this monthly mixer. The chamber brings the coffee; you bring the conversation between 8-9:30 a.m.

June 12—Pride Drag Show at The Hounds & Tap (W175N5645 Technology Drive, Menomonee Falls): Treat your fur baby to a drag show. It’s easy when you attend my 7 p.m. show at this must-see tavern and dog park. Bring your pup to the pub to play while you enjoy a drag show, cold brews and more.

June 14—VeganMania Milwaukee at Greenfield Park (2028 S. 124th St.): Relish some of the city’s best vegan food vendors and bakeries during this 11 a.m. festival. You can also visit with farm sanctuaries and animal nonprofits during the free, all-day event.

June 20—The Pride Bar Crawl at Walker’s Pint (818 S. Second St.): Check out the hottest LGBTQ+ bars when you join this pub crawl. Savor drink specials, food discounts, prizes and more after you buy tickets at www.crawlwith.us/milwaukee/pride/#tickets.

June 27—Sheboygan Pride Picnic at City Green (710 New York Ave., Sheboygan): Take a road trip to Sheboygan for a picnic that keeps the pride love flowing. Live music, food trucks and performances make the 12-7 p.m. event memorable.

June 28—Pride on Brady (various locations on Brady St.): From shopping, food and beverages to music, drag and more, there’s plenty to see and do during this street party. The fun begins at noon and runs all day, making it the perfect way to wrap up pride month.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.