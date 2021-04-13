Zip Your Lip When He Unzips His Pants

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Ruthie

Dear Ruthie,

I’m so sick of gays who cheat on their partners. One of my friends was bragging the other day about how he cheated on his boyfriend with an old rich guy, and then went on a date with his boyfriend immediately afterward. I nearly lost my shit. I think I’m going to tell the boyfriend. He deserves better. My other friends tell me to stay out of it, so I don’t know what to do. What do you think?

Thanks,

Pissed-Off Pauly

Dear Pauly,

Give me the number of the old rich guy, and I’ll give him a piece of my mind...or a piece of ass...a piece of something....I’ll give him a piece of something. In the meantime, don’t bother with saying squat to your friend’s boyfriend. Unless you’re tight with the boyfriend, you should mind your own beeswax and stay out of this potentially drama-filled ordeal.

If you value your friendship with the cheater, however, you might want to calmly explain to him that tales of his extra-marital trysts make you uncomfortable. Ask him to keep his rendezvous to himself. He should understand your request. If he doesn’t, he likely wasn’t a good friend to begin with. Now, let’s get back to you fixing me up with the old rich guy.

Ruthie’s Social Calendar

April 14—Courage MKE Bingo Game Show Fundraiser at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. 5th St.): Not only is bingo back at Mary’s (and better than ever), but this week the hosting charity is Courage MKE. Win prizes, drink, play bingo, drink, and get crazy all while drinking and raising donations for this worthy charity. I host the craziness at 7:30 p.m., but bingos are selling out, so make a reservation at www.hamburgermarys.com/mke.

April 15—Karaoke at Hunty’s Social Club (734 S. Fifth St.): Check out Milwaukee’s newest hot spot while sipping on $5 Smirnoff cocktails and enjoying some karaoke. Grab your mask and join in the fun, or simply sit back and watch the show. Take it all in every Thursday at 8 p.m.

April 16—“Is/Isn’t” Opening Reception at Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (839 S. Fifth St.): Attend this 6-8 p.m. opening night where local artists Kate E. Schaffer and Zina Mussmann present abstract works that pose the question of what is and what painting is and what it isn’t. Can’t make the reception? The exhibition is on display through May.

April 17—Madison Odd Market at Crucible (3116 Commercial Ave., Madison): Featuring drag, burlesque and cosplay, Mad City’s Crucible was already a hip hot spot...but it’s about to get even more interesting with this change-of-pace makers market. Featuring a collection of “odd, curious and wonderful vendors from around Illinois and Wisconsin,” the marketplace is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 17 & 18—Brickworld Milwaukee 2021 LEGO Show at Wisconsin State Fair Park (640 S. 84th St.): Your jaw is sure to drop when you see the amazing structures, creations and sites at this popular exposition. Great for the whole family, this show (covering 32,000 square feet) includes interactive activities, vendors and more. Purchase your $14 ticket at the door during the 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. event.

April 18—Camp Wannakiki Spring Fling Virtual Drag Show: Join the campers from seasons 1 and 2 of the drag reality show “Camp Wannakiki” during this online drag show. Hosted by me and the Sugarbaker twins, this campy concert is sure to put a “spring” in your step. (Get it? “Spring?” Get it?) Best of all, we’ll announce the competitors featured on season 3 of the show! Swing by the “Spring Fling Virtual Drag Show” events page on Facebook for logon information to the 8 p.m. event.

April 20—Men’s Coming Out (Virtual) Group: The team at the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center host this 6-7:30 p.m. support group for men on the journey to “coming out” as gay or bisexual. Log onto www.meet.google.com/aad-bfvt-yqb to join the online support group, that meets every first and third Tuesday of the month.

Have a question for Ruthie? Want to share an event with her? Contact Ruthie at DearRuthie@ShepEx.com.