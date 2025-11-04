After 30 Years, the G/L Community Fund Continues Its Philanthropic Mission in Uncertain Times

× Expand Photo by Ajax9 - Getty Images LBGTQ Pride Garden Flag - Getty Images

This year the Gay/Lesbian Community Fund (GLCF) celebrates its 30th anniversary. Established by community activist Si Smits in 1995, the Fund’s original purpose was to raise money for the then nascent LGBT Community Center, a project that was then still a work in progress. Asked about his motivation, Smits cited a fortunate and timely moment of inspiration. “I had money generated from a defunct organization and intended to create a building fund for the community center,” Smits said.

After the Center opened in 1998, Smits expanded GLCF’s mission. Now, it would seek out and support other LGBTQ entities in Southeast Wisconsin representing all facets of the community’s infrastructure. The focus, however, would be on helping independent, underserved and grass roots organizations otherwise overlooked by larger foundations. Over its history, that strategy would eventually expand the Fund’s giving to dozens of groups and organizations. Smits recited a litany of beneficiaries from health, youth, family and senior services to the arts and athletics.

Among the first recipients were SAGE (senior advocacy), HIV/AIDS services like BESTD Clinic and the ARCW Food Pantry, GPU’s Youth Program, The Queer Program (weekly cable TV program hosted by Michael Lisowski), the Gay Men’s Chorus, House of Infinity and the Gay Fathers Association. Over the years, the list of beneficiaries increased exponentially. It would include the Pride Parade, Veterans Do Ask Do Tell (a support organization dedicated to LGBTQ veterans), the Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival, FORGE (transgender advocacy), Milwaukee Rainbow Alliance for the Deaf, Rainbow Families, PrideFest, the Lesbian Alliance, Fair Wisconsin, the Leather Archive, UWM-Golda Meir Library, Black and White Men Together, SSBL (Saturday Softball Beer League) and the Milwaukee Counseling Center among many others.

Greatest Needs

“Funds are directed to those groups with the greatest need unless otherwise designated by the donor,” Smits explained, adding, “Senior and youth groups tend to receive the most attention. Of course, donors can also direct their money be given to another group that may not yet be on GLCF’s radar. In that case, the new group will be added to the list for the future.” Smits noted SHEBA, a transgender focus group under the auspices of Diverse & Resilient as well as the LGBTQ dedicated Boulevard Theatre and Theatrical Tendencies as examples of those that have been added in recent years.

In 2025, for example, the G/L Community Fund helped underwrite a queer film and music project by Present Music, Milwaukee’s arts organization dedicated to the works of modern composers. The ambitious presentation at the Oriental Theater consisted of a rare screening of trans filmmaker Wu Tsang’s art film Moby Dick: Or, The Whale accompanied by a live orchestra performing the film’s original score. Shortly thereafter in April, Smits directed funds to the Lesbian Visibility Week committee. That inaugural event for the city’s lesbian community included a proclamation issued by both the city and county of Milwaukee, the former made at City Hall during a meeting of the common council.

GLCF grants and donations are sometimes modest. However, for smaller or start-up LGBTQ organizations, a comparatively small donation can make a difference. Smits notes the sundry costs of running any organization, “Even all-volunteer-run groups struggle with financial matters,” Smits explained, “back before the internet, the cost of postage, printing and other administrative costs, could be a major burden. Today, most groups rely on communication through social media but there are still hidden costs of maintaining viability,” The GLCF, he noted, is itself run by volunteers and still depends on annual mass mailings. “The Fund relies on its fall fundraising appeal and we do it the old-fashioned way,” Smits said. In fact, he single-handedly stuffs hundreds of envelopes with solicitation letters that are then sent to prospective new donors and to a cadre of loyal core supporters.

Generous Sponsors

“I have to thank all generous sponsors and donors who have contributed over the years. They have truly made an impact on many lives over the past three decades,” Smits said. But he also laments the passing of many older individuals who had been giving to GLCF over its entire history. “We thought the fight for social change would get easier over time as hearts and minds changed. The expectation has always been that the LGBTQ community would eventually be free from discrimination that would make many of its dedicated groups and organizations superfluous. But today the opposite is taking place. We need new donors more than ever before.”

Now that Federal funding has been cut off for any causes deemed “woke,” some corporations are following suit and ending their sponsorships for fear of repercussions by the regime. The recent closure of the LGBTQ Center of SE Wisconsin and the financial dilemma faced by Milwaukee’s LGBT Community Center underscores the resulting urgency cited by Smits.

Additional information about the G/L Community Fund, its sponsors and beneficiaries may be found at www.glcommunityfund.org.