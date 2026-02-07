Black History Month 2026: The Latest Chapter of Black History Includes Us All

× Expand Photos by Rosemary Gerardy and wildpixel - Getty Images Black History Month Hands with Rainbow Background

Black History Month 2026 takes place at a particularly grotesque moment in our national narrative. Just a year ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 20, a day that traditionally celebrates the birth of the country’s leading Black activist, coincided with Inauguration Day.

That very day, the new president issued Executive Order 14151 entitled “Ending Radical and Wasteful DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Programs and Preferencing.” It was followed by a statement issued by the Defense Intelligence Agency declaring Dr. King’s Birthday, Black History Month, Pride Month, Women’s History Month, Holocaust Day and Days of Remembrance, as well as other celebrations or months of awareness of the country’s Hispanic, Asian, American Pacific Islander, the Disabled and Indigenous communities would not be officially recognized. This opening salvo in the regime’s war on people of color, women and LGBTQs would mark a new chapter of not Black history, but of our common history.

Over the course of the past year, a whitewashing of Black achievement has been taking place with extraordinary and relentless speed. In an orgy of ethnic cleansing across the spectrum of government agencies, Black representation became the target. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles O. Brown, Jr, who is black, was sacked during Black History Month of 2025. Other Black military heroes had their stories expunged from government websites. National Cryptologic Museum covered images of women and people of color that were part of its Hall of Honor display. The Smithsonian and the National Gallery also curtailed their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

Whitewashing History

In an effort to support the notion held by certain Republicans that Black people were better off under slavery and segregation, the 1863 photo entitled Scourged Back, showing a Black slave with his back covered in crisscrossed scars from a lifetime of horrendous lashings, has been removed from a National Park display. Recently, the American Battle Monuments Commission removed panels honoring Black soldiers were from a U.S. military cemetery in the Netherlands. The NFL, once committed to DEI, removed the “End Racism” end zone stencils at the Superdome for the 2025 Super Bowl.

More recently, the original designs for the special issue semiquincentennial coins intended to “reflect America’s journey and ideals of liberty” that included commemoratives celebrating Abolitionism, Suffrage and Civil Rights have been scrapped. The new coins feature the Mayflower Compact, the Revolutionary War, the U.S. Constitution and the Gettysburg Address. According to the U.S. Mint, the new designs celebrate “American history and the birth of our great nation.”

Coincidently or intentionally, that statement harkens to D.W. Griffith’s infamous film, The Birth of a Nation, which glorified the birth of the Ku Klux Klan and has been deemed by some critics as “the most reprehensibly racist film in Hollywood history.”

Return to Segregation?

Just weeks ago, a Louisiana school district celebrated the current administration’s ending of a 1967 desegregation order claiming that worries over segregation were no longer necessary. In New Hampshire, according to the Boston Globe, Republican Kirstin Noble, chairwoman of the state house education policy and administration committee, advocated for segregated schools in leaked Signal chat texts.

Not surprisingly, here in Wisconsin, DEI has long been under attack. Leading the charge has been State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos who has called it “indoctrination” despite the very idea of diversity, equity and inclusion being essentially declared in our nation’s founding tenet of “All Men are Created Equal.” Nevertheless, the state assembly has passed a “second consideration,” moving forward AJR102, a proposed constitutional amendment to ban DEI programs within state and local government. The effort claims to establish “merit, character and ability” criteria in hiring and education by forbidding preferential treatment to individuals based on race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin. Ironically dubbed the “Equality Amendment,” its true intent seems to reassert white supremacist notions harkening back to Jim Crow-era segregation that deferred preferential treatment to whites only.

Dr. King’s legacy and Black history are intricately intertwined not only with Black liberation but also with the broader struggle for civil rights and equality of other oppressed populations including LGBTQs, women, indigenous people and other people of color. Milwaukee’s Lloyd Barbee, civil rights activist and state legislator, not only fought successfully fought to end segregation in Milwaukee Public Schools but also laid the groundwork for the nation’s first LGBTQ anti-discrimination law, the Wisconsin Fair Employment Act passed in 1982. When I interviewed Lula Reams, founder of Lesbians of Color, Milwaukee’s first lesbian organization, she mentioned one of the group’s events, a Martin Luther King Jr. Day Dance, stressing its inclusive embrace of all people. This was in the 1990s when the Civil Rights movement and the Stonewall Uprising were still a relatively recent memory. It is also worth mentioning that Milwaukee’s PrideFest provided essential logistical support for the 2020 March with Pride for #BlackLivesMatter led by Montell Infiniti Ross. Despite the Covid pandemic, that effort brought thousands to the streets in common cause.

Sadly today, while there are MLK-dedicated events elsewhere, I’ve noticed a lack of any such recognition in the LGBTQ community. To be sure, an LGBTQ-sponsored MLK Day Dance is at best a distant memory. In fact, this year, of all years, amidst all the chaos and the blatant regime attacks on minority populations, the date for January 20 remained blank on the calendars of our community organizations. Perhaps, like certain media and corporations, they may be cowering in fear of further retribution if they tread on the thin ice of appearing to endorse DEI. Still, the cuts of federal funding to our LGBTQ organizations and the advance of anti-transgender bills AB 311 and AB 400 in the Wisconsin State Assembly portend even more dire things to come, MLK Dance or not.

As I have written so often over the years, solidarity is the best form of resistance. Our common cause demands it. We are all targets.